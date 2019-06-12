1012 NE Deer Creek

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3c74cc900b ---- Beautiful newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, private master bath, washer/dryer included and 2 car garage. Neighborhood has large clubhouse with pool. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 1/2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Club House Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Provided