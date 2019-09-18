All apartments in Glenaire
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

200 Painter Court

200 Painter Court · No Longer Available
Location

200 Painter Court, Glenaire, MO 64068

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath in the Northland! - Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE5148521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Painter Court have any available units?
200 Painter Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenaire, MO.
Is 200 Painter Court currently offering any rent specials?
200 Painter Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Painter Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Painter Court is pet friendly.
Does 200 Painter Court offer parking?
No, 200 Painter Court does not offer parking.
Does 200 Painter Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Painter Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Painter Court have a pool?
No, 200 Painter Court does not have a pool.
Does 200 Painter Court have accessible units?
No, 200 Painter Court does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Painter Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Painter Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Painter Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Painter Court does not have units with air conditioning.
