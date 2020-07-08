5615 North Euclid Avenue

Amenities
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Mid-Century Mod Rental Home - Come and check out this spectacular 3 Bedroom 1 Bath completely remodeled rental home.
This home has been completely updated, the kitchen has new countertops, a new backsplash and appliances. The home has stunning new hardwood flooring as well as new carpeting. The large master bedrooms features a beautiful brick fireplace and overlooks the front yard.This home also features a large backyard and attached garage that offers tons of additional storage!
Make sure to check this one out today!
Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs**
Voepel Property Management
rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
