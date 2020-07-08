All apartments in Gladstone
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

5615 North Euclid Avenue

5615 North Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5615 North Euclid Avenue, Gladstone, MO 64118
Northridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Mid-Century Mod Rental Home - Come and check out this spectacular 3 Bedroom 1 Bath completely remodeled rental home.

This home has been completely updated, the kitchen has new countertops, a new backsplash and appliances. The home has stunning new hardwood flooring as well as new carpeting. The large master bedrooms features a beautiful brick fireplace and overlooks the front yard.This home also features a large backyard and attached garage that offers tons of additional storage!

Make sure to check this one out today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs**

Voepel Property Management
rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845

(RLNE4326904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5615 North Euclid Avenue have any available units?
5615 North Euclid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gladstone, MO.
What amenities does 5615 North Euclid Avenue have?
Some of 5615 North Euclid Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5615 North Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5615 North Euclid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5615 North Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5615 North Euclid Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5615 North Euclid Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5615 North Euclid Avenue offers parking.
Does 5615 North Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5615 North Euclid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5615 North Euclid Avenue have a pool?
No, 5615 North Euclid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5615 North Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5615 North Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5615 North Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5615 North Euclid Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5615 North Euclid Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5615 North Euclid Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

