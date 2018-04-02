All apartments in Gladstone
3032 North East 73rd Ter
3032 North East 73rd Ter

3032 NE 73rd Ter · No Longer Available
Location

3032 NE 73rd Ter, Gladstone, MO 64119
Happy Rock

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Another Great Listing From Michael and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Link to video walkthrough coming soon!! This property has been remodeled and has a great layout with spacious living room, good size dining room, and a kitchen with eat in space. Master bedroom and 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level. Downstairs is finished with a wet bar and half bath and a 4th bedroom. 2 car attached garage with very large backyard. Tenants pay all utilities along with lawn care/snow removal. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Available July 15th! Schedule your showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3032 North East 73rd Ter have any available units?
3032 North East 73rd Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gladstone, MO.
What amenities does 3032 North East 73rd Ter have?
Some of 3032 North East 73rd Ter's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3032 North East 73rd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
3032 North East 73rd Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3032 North East 73rd Ter pet-friendly?
No, 3032 North East 73rd Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gladstone.
Does 3032 North East 73rd Ter offer parking?
Yes, 3032 North East 73rd Ter offers parking.
Does 3032 North East 73rd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3032 North East 73rd Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3032 North East 73rd Ter have a pool?
Yes, 3032 North East 73rd Ter has a pool.
Does 3032 North East 73rd Ter have accessible units?
No, 3032 North East 73rd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 3032 North East 73rd Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 3032 North East 73rd Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3032 North East 73rd Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 3032 North East 73rd Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
