3032 North East 73rd Ter

Amenities
Another Great Listing From Michael and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Link to video walkthrough coming soon!! This property has been remodeled and has a great layout with spacious living room, good size dining room, and a kitchen with eat in space. Master bedroom and 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level. Downstairs is finished with a wet bar and half bath and a 4th bedroom. 2 car attached garage with very large backyard. Tenants pay all utilities along with lawn care/snow removal. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Available July 15th! Schedule your showing today!!