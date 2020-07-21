1105 Northeast 69th Street

Amenities

pet friendly clubhouse

Fantastic Gladstone home! 3 bdrm, 1 full and 2 1/2 bath in Great Condition. Lots of updates, lots of space. Located in always popular Park Tower Neighborhood in the heart of Gladstone - walking distance to the Gladstone Community Center. Beautiful Hardwoods, Huge new additional sun room. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.