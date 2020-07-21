All apartments in Gladstone
Gladstone, MO
1105 Northeast 69th Street
1105 Northeast 69th Street

1105 NE 69 St
Location

1105 NE 69 St, Gladstone, MO 64118
Linden East

Amenities

pet friendly
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic Gladstone home! 3 bdrm, 1 full and 2 1/2 bath in Great Condition. Lots of updates, lots of space. Located in always popular Park Tower Neighborhood in the heart of Gladstone - walking distance to the Gladstone Community Center. Beautiful Hardwoods, Huge new additional sun room. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

