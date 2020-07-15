All apartments in Florissant
70 Taney Dr

70 Taney Drive · No Longer Available
Location

70 Taney Drive, Florissant, MO 63033
Robinwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR 8/1/20 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1148 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba SFH in Florissant. All beds and full bath on one level. No basement. One car attached garage. MUST SEE to appreciate! Call this place home today for only $950/mo. Tenants pay ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $65/adult. Deposit equals rent. Pet-friendly w/deposit and approval. Avail Aug 1st.

For Rental Criteria please follow this link:
https://americanrealpm.com/rental-criteria

To apply, please visit our website at:
www.AmericanRealPM.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Taney Dr have any available units?
70 Taney Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Florissant, MO.
Is 70 Taney Dr currently offering any rent specials?
70 Taney Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Taney Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 70 Taney Dr is pet friendly.
Does 70 Taney Dr offer parking?
Yes, 70 Taney Dr offers parking.
Does 70 Taney Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Taney Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Taney Dr have a pool?
No, 70 Taney Dr does not have a pool.
Does 70 Taney Dr have accessible units?
No, 70 Taney Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Taney Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Taney Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Taney Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Taney Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
