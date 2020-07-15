70 Taney Dr

Amenities

COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR 8/1/20 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1148 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba SFH in Florissant. All beds and full bath on one level. No basement. One car attached garage. MUST SEE to appreciate! Call this place home today for only $950/mo. Tenants pay ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $65/adult. Deposit equals rent. Pet-friendly w/deposit and approval. Avail Aug 1st.



