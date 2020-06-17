All apartments in Florissant
Find more places like 395 Marechal Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Florissant, MO
/
395 Marechal Ln
Last updated March 12 2020 at 6:31 AM

395 Marechal Ln

395 Marechal Lane · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Florissant
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

395 Marechal Lane, Florissant, MO 63031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rent to Own, No Bank Qualifying...
Your Monthly Payment Less than Renting!

Easy Terms Close in Days
Owner will finance or Rent-to-Own this charming
and cozy 2 bedroom home, with 1-car garage;
situated on large almost 1/3 acre lot; located in
nice, established neighborhood in desirable
Florissant.

Easy access to major freeways, and within minutes
of Florissant City Golf Course, Eagle Springs Golf
Course, Bellefontaine Conservation Area, and
popular Dunegant Park.

The house needs some fix up and repairs, so you
can buy as-is with easy terms at the discounted
price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 395 Marechal Ln have any available units?
395 Marechal Ln has a unit available for $860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 395 Marechal Ln currently offering any rent specials?
395 Marechal Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 395 Marechal Ln pet-friendly?
No, 395 Marechal Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florissant.
Does 395 Marechal Ln offer parking?
Yes, 395 Marechal Ln does offer parking.
Does 395 Marechal Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 395 Marechal Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 395 Marechal Ln have a pool?
No, 395 Marechal Ln does not have a pool.
Does 395 Marechal Ln have accessible units?
No, 395 Marechal Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 395 Marechal Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 395 Marechal Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 395 Marechal Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 395 Marechal Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 395 Marechal Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Chase
2280 Keeven Ln
Florissant, MO 63031
Stonebridge
1457 Stonebury Ct
Florissant, MO 63033
Greenway Chase
629 Greenway Manor Dr
Florissant, MO 63031
Crossing at Northpointe
3144 Sunswept Park Dr
Florissant, MO 63033
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct
Florissant, MO 63033
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl
Florissant, MO 63033

Similar Pages

Florissant 1 BedroomsFlorissant 2 Bedrooms
Florissant Apartments with BalconyFlorissant Apartments with Pool
Florissant Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, IL
St. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity