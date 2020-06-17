395 Marechal Ln

Amenities
Rent to Own, No Bank Qualifying...
Your Monthly Payment Less than Renting!
Easy Terms Close in Days
Owner will finance or Rent-to-Own this charming
and cozy 2 bedroom home, with 1-car garage;
situated on large almost 1/3 acre lot; located in
nice, established neighborhood in desirable
Florissant.
Easy access to major freeways, and within minutes
of Florissant City Golf Course, Eagle Springs Golf
Course, Bellefontaine Conservation Area, and
popular Dunegant Park.
The house needs some fix up and repairs, so you
can buy as-is with easy terms at the discounted
price.