Last updated April 29 2020 at 4:17 PM

140 Brightmoor Drive

140 Brightmoor Drive · (314) 325-1599
Location

140 Brightmoor Drive, Florissant, MO 63033

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1669368

A coveted rental home located in Florissant! Your next home includes:
-3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
-Attached garage
-Hardwood floors
-Fresh paint
-Central air
-Washer/dryer hookup
-Porch

Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, cashier's check, money order, or Paylease Cash Pay.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Garage,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Freshly Painted,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

