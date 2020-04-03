209 East Main St #A

Amenities

Down on Main Street......come get in on all the action! Fantastic 2nd story, 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath apartment, located on revitalized Festus Main Street. This updated apartment, boasting almost 1200 sq ft., overlooks Main Street and is within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and bars. Water, sewer, and trash is included in the rent. Convenient rear parking and entrance for your privacy. Unit has its own washer and dryer. Unit expected to be ready by March 5, 2020. Pictures taken before current tenant....will update once they vacate. There is an application process and we do credit and criminal background checks. You must have no recent evictions or no recent bankruptcy's and you must have verifiable income of about triple the rent. You must also have a decent credit score.