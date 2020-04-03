All apartments in Festus
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:48 PM

209 East Main St #A

209 Main St · (636) 931-9800
Location

209 Main St, Festus, MO 63028

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Down on Main Street......come get in on all the action! Fantastic 2nd story, 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath apartment, located on revitalized Festus Main Street. This updated apartment, boasting almost 1200 sq ft., overlooks Main Street and is within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and bars. Water, sewer, and trash is included in the rent. Convenient rear parking and entrance for your privacy. Unit has its own washer and dryer. Unit expected to be ready by March 5, 2020. Pictures taken before current tenant....will update once they vacate. There is an application process and we do credit and criminal background checks. You must have no recent evictions or no recent bankruptcy's and you must have verifiable income of about triple the rent. You must also have a decent credit score.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

