Festus, MO
206 East Main St #A
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:29 PM

206 East Main St #A

206 Main St · (636) 931-9800
Location

206 Main St, Festus, MO 63028

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Studio · 1 Bath · 1957 sqft

Amenities

parking
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Location, location, location! Located on revitalized Festus Main Street this space has so many possibilities. The space is divided into three areas. Currently has a retail space, two meeting rooms, storage, and a private bathroom. There are two entrances to the unit, one from Main Street and one from the back parking lot. New carpet, fresh paint, and lots of natural light makes this a very desirable commercial space. Water, trash, and sewer are included in the rent, all you would pay for is your electric and internet. Unit is available after 4/8/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 East Main St #A have any available units?
206 East Main St #A has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 206 East Main St #A currently offering any rent specials?
206 East Main St #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 East Main St #A pet-friendly?
No, 206 East Main St #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Festus.
Does 206 East Main St #A offer parking?
Yes, 206 East Main St #A does offer parking.
Does 206 East Main St #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 East Main St #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 East Main St #A have a pool?
No, 206 East Main St #A does not have a pool.
Does 206 East Main St #A have accessible units?
No, 206 East Main St #A does not have accessible units.
Does 206 East Main St #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 East Main St #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 East Main St #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 East Main St #A does not have units with air conditioning.
