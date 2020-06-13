/
3 bedroom apartments
117 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ferguson, MO
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
32 Robert Avenue
32 Robert Avenue, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1186 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
114 Paul Ave RVA-063
114 Paul Ave, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
875 sqft
114 Paul Ave ~ Spacious Ferguson Home! - You'll enjoy our cozy 3BD/1BA, hardwood flooring, off-street parking, shed, partially fenced back yard, near the interstates, shopping, school districts and more.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
1807 Minneford Dr
1807 Minneford Drive, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1480 sqft
COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1480 FSF, 3 bd, 2 ba Single Family Home in Ferguson. All beds and bath are on one level.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
1041 Wylin Ct
1041 Wylin Court, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1210 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1210 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba SFH in Ferguson. All beds and full bath on one level.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
220 Superior
220 Superior Drive, Ferguson, MO
You're going to love this updated home in the heart of Ferguson. All of the wood floors have been returned to their glory and are in amazing condition. The kitchen has been updated with plenty of cabinet space.
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
829 Marvin Ave RIV-124
829 Marvin Avenue, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
988 sqft
829 Marvin ~ One Month Rent Free! - Available To View! Spacious 3BD,1BA single family home with a full basement, off street parking, adjoining second and third bedroom perfect for siblings or convert into a master suite.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
709 Pemberton
709 Pemberton Place, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1176 sqft
OPEN HOUSE!!!!!! 12/15/2019 10-11AM
Results within 1 mile of Ferguson
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge
1457 Stonebury Ct, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1452 sqft
Welcome to Stonebridge Townhomes, an affordable community located in Florissant Missouri offering 1 and 3 bedroom townhomes.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Hathaway Manor
1 Unit Available
11146 Ebert Drive
11146 Ebert Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1052 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications This home is a great ranch style 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. It is equipped with an adorable breakfast nook along with built in shelving. The home features beautiful original hardwood flooring throughout.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Hathaway Manor
1 Unit Available
11156 Pritchard Drive
11156 Pritchard Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1052 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Fabulous 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, Ranch with one car garage. Large kitchen with new appliances and built in microwave. Hardwood and carpet throughout the home.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
8319 Pepperidge
8319 Pepperidge Drive, Berkeley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1288 sqft
Spacious, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Newly Renovated Home for Rent! - Welcome to this beautifully renovated, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, spacious home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
8301 Whitewater Dr
8301 Whitewater Drive, Berkeley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1110 sqft
8301 Whitewater Dr is a house in Berkeley, MO 63134. This 1,116 square foot house sits on a 8,141 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1951 .
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Castle Point
1 Unit Available
10257 Lord Dr
10257 Lord Drive, Castle Point, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
10257 Lord Dr is a house in St. Louis, MO 63136. This 888 square foot house sits on a 5,201 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
7317 Harney Ave
7317 Harney Avenue, Jennings, MO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
7317 Harney Ave is a house in Jennings, MO 63136. This 936 square foot house sits on a 7,440 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
1 of 8
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Burke City
1 Unit Available
33 Anistasia Dr.
33 Anistasia Drive, Calverton Park, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
912 sqft
3 bed 1 bath in great location! - This cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home features hardwood and tile flooring. Kitchen has plenty cabinets, dishwasher, range and refrigerator. Fully fenced yard with rear small deck.
1 of 5
Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
Hathaway Manor
1 Unit Available
2348 Vorhof Drive
2348 Vorhof Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1147 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a partially finished basement. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 14
Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
140 Brightmoor Drive
140 Brightmoor Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1014 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 7
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
10123 Chambers Hill Drive
10123 Chambers Hill Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1279 sqft
Section 8 Housing Vouchers are not being accepted at this time. Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath house with connected storage and hardwood floors.
1 of 16
Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
10009 Imperial Drive
10009 Imperial Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1360 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1177163 A coveted rental home in St. Louis County! Your next home includes: 2BR 1.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Jennings
1 Unit Available
2856 Meadowlark Avenue
2856 Meadowlark Avenue, Jennings, MO
3 Bedrooms
$880
888 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2856 Meadowlark Avenue in Jennings. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
9745 Vickie Place
9745 Vickie Place, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
1056 sqft
Heartland proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
9728 Vickie
9728 Vickie Place, St. Louis County, MO
We do not accept cash during the leasing process (Beware of scammers)
1 of 15
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Hathaway Manor
1 Unit Available
11131 Pritchard Dr
11131 Pritchard Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1329 sqft
Beautifully maintained and rehabbed home. Everything is ready for you to move in. Large lot with fenced yard with a walk out and a covered porch out back. The interior is nicely updated to all the most modern amenities.
1 of 15
Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
Robinwood
1 Unit Available
850 Pebble Lane
850 Pebble Lane, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1148 sqft
Use promo code DREAMHOME today to receive FREE APPLICATION FEES!Welcome home to 850 Pebble Ln.
