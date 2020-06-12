/
2 bedroom apartments
192 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ferguson, MO
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Ferguson
3 Units Available
The Knolls Townhomes
3606 Pershall Rd, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1462 sqft
Various two- and three-bedroom apartments complete with walk-closets, central heat and air conditioning, vertical blinds, dishwashers, private patios and balconies, and more. Community amenities include carports, a swimming pool and access to major highways.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
436 Thomas Ave RII-086
436 Thomas Ave, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
888 sqft
436 Thomas - Lovely Ferguson Home - 2BD/1BA with basement and enclosed patio! This spacious home offers a designated dining area, hardwood flooring, off-street parking, partially-fenced back yard, off-street parking, cul-de-sac street and more!
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
809 Arline Ave
809 Arline Avenue, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
970 sqft
2 bedroom/1 bathroom home in Ferguson. Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom, large backyard, double driveway, and bonus room off the master. If you would like to view the property please visit us at 8006 Gravois, St.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
6158 Emerald Avenue
6158 Emerald Avenue, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$780
768 sqft
Updated 2 + Bedroom Home with Garage and Basement! - Welcome to this nicely updated 2 bedroom home! The home features mostly new flooring (no carpet!), beautiful counter tops in the kitchen, and upgraded bath.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
345 Mueller Avenue RII-063
345 Mueller Avenue, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
713 sqft
345 Mueller ~ One Month Rent Free! - Available Now! Our 2BB/1BA ranch style home is spacious and perfect for a small family.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
7 Units Available
Nico Terrace
2155 Hecht Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
783 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is waived for the month of April. Go on line and apply NOW!*** Experience St.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$845
947 sqft
Conveniently located near Lindenwood University North Country Campus. Each unit offers breakfast bar and pantry, central heating, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer connections and large kitchen. On-site amenities include business center and fitness center.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
5 Units Available
Koeneman Place Apartments
2651 Eltarose Drive, St. Louis County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$675
887 sqft
Koeneman Place Apartments is located right next to beautiful Koeneman Park and within walking distance of Buzz Westfall shopping center, a grocery store, and a bus stop, yet is nestled into a quiet corner of North County with little traffic and lots
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge
1457 Stonebury Ct, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$885
1333 sqft
Welcome to Stonebridge Townhomes, an affordable community located in Florissant Missouri offering 1 and 3 bedroom townhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
6636 Torlina Dr IV-172
6636 Torlina Drive, Berkeley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$765
720 sqft
6636 Torlina ~ Lovely Berkeley Home! - You'll enjoy our cozy 2BD/1BA, perfect for a small family or a single resident in need of a extra space.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
395 Marechal Ln
395 Marechal Lane, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$860
816 sqft
Rent to Own, No Bank Qualifying...
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
2538 Main St
2538 Main Street, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$820
800 sqft
The property has passed inspections and is ready to rent. The main floor has a living room with a coat closet, dining room, kitchen, linen closet, bathroom and 2 bedrooms. The walk-out basement is unfinished but very clean and the floor is painted.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
2833 Glade Ave
2833 Glade Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$820
850 sqft
2833 Glade Ave is a house in Jennings, MO 63136. This 852 square foot house sits on a 10,001 square foot lot and features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1952.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
8212 DAVENPORT
8212 Davenport Drive, Berkeley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
792 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath home locates in Berkeley! Fresh paint, hardwoods throughout, basement for storage! Off street parking Close to parks and public transportation Section 8 welcome! No pets $30 application fee per adult
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
6653 Thurston Ave.
6653 Thurston Avenue, Berkeley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
929 sqft
This property is available on a rent-to-own basis. Rent to Own Lessee responsible for any repairs and maintenance. Upon successfully completing initial 5-year lease term, Lessee will automatically qualify to purchase the home using Seller financing.
Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
9038 Ellison Street
9038 Ellison Drive, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$835
840 sqft
VOUCHER FRIENDLY This home features new appliances to include an electric range/oven, refrigerator, and a dishwasher! Sewer cost will be included in your rent.
Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
9769 Dennis Drive
9769 Dennis Drive, St. Louis County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
792 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9769 Dennis Drive in St. Louis County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
5 Units Available
Hazelwood Forest
240 Chapel Ridge Dr, Hazelwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$965
915 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Pear Tree
4616 Country Ln, St. Ann, MO
2 Bedrooms
$940
927 sqft
North St. Louis County provides a high quality of life for its residents. With thriving neighborhoods and the best in convenience, service, and entertainment, North St. Louis County has it all.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Spanish Lake
20 Units Available
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
14 Units Available
Greenway Chase
629 Greenway Manor Dr, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$944
950 sqft
Enjoy everything you could want and need right at your fingertips when you live at Greenway Chase! Residents enjoy our sparkling pool all summer long, a lighted tennis court, bark park for your furry family members, playground and a new,
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
River Chase
2280 Keeven Ln, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$740
825 sqft
Choose from a selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a variety of two-bedroom townhomes. Amenities include air conditioning, carpeting, patios/balconies and more.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Wedgewood
40 Units Available
Crossing at Northpointe
3144 Sunswept Park Dr, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$739
875 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Crossing at Northpointe staff! Call today to learn how. UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
12 Units Available
Cypress Village Apartments
11324 Hi Tower Dr, Bridgeton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
1065 sqft
Welcome to your new home! Indulgence, Upgrades, Amenities, Activities and Relaxation all await you at Cypress Village. Situated near Lambert Airport and many of St.
