829 Marvin Ave RIV-124
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

829 Marvin Ave RIV-124

829 Marvin Avenue · (314) 526-0535
Location

829 Marvin Avenue, Ferguson, MO 63135
Ferguson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 829 Marvin Ave RIV-124 · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
829 Marvin ~ One Month Rent Free! - Available To View!

Spacious 3BD,1BA single family home with a full basement, off street parking, adjoining second and third bedroom perfect for siblings or convert into a master suite.

No prior evictions, judgment, unlawful detainers, etc. Must gross 3x the monthly rent. Application fee $35 per person. Applicants required to provide two years of verifiable income and rental history. Pets accepted w/ non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

For the fastest response, please TEXT 314-526-0535 with your full name including middle initial and email address. Or email Lindia at STLLeasing@csaproperty.com for more information.

(RLNE5454588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 Marvin Ave RIV-124 have any available units?
829 Marvin Ave RIV-124 has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 829 Marvin Ave RIV-124 have?
Some of 829 Marvin Ave RIV-124's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 Marvin Ave RIV-124 currently offering any rent specials?
829 Marvin Ave RIV-124 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 Marvin Ave RIV-124 pet-friendly?
Yes, 829 Marvin Ave RIV-124 is pet friendly.
Does 829 Marvin Ave RIV-124 offer parking?
Yes, 829 Marvin Ave RIV-124 does offer parking.
Does 829 Marvin Ave RIV-124 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 Marvin Ave RIV-124 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 Marvin Ave RIV-124 have a pool?
No, 829 Marvin Ave RIV-124 does not have a pool.
Does 829 Marvin Ave RIV-124 have accessible units?
No, 829 Marvin Ave RIV-124 does not have accessible units.
Does 829 Marvin Ave RIV-124 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 829 Marvin Ave RIV-124 has units with dishwashers.
Does 829 Marvin Ave RIV-124 have units with air conditioning?
No, 829 Marvin Ave RIV-124 does not have units with air conditioning.
