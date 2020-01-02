829 Marvin Ave RIV-124

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

829 Marvin ~ One Month Rent Free! - Available To View!



Spacious 3BD,1BA single family home with a full basement, off street parking, adjoining second and third bedroom perfect for siblings or convert into a master suite.



No prior evictions, judgment, unlawful detainers, etc. Must gross 3x the monthly rent. Application fee $35 per person. Applicants required to provide two years of verifiable income and rental history. Pets accepted w/ non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



For the fastest response, please TEXT 314-526-0535 with your full name including middle initial and email address. Or email Lindia at STLLeasing@csaproperty.com for more information.



