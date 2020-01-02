436 Thomas Ave RII-086

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

436 Thomas - Lovely Ferguson Home - 2BD/1BA with basement and enclosed patio! This spacious home offers a designated dining area, hardwood flooring, off-street parking, partially-fenced back yard, off-street parking, cul-de-sac street and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required, the security deposit is equal to the rental rate.



No prior evictions, judgments, unlawful detainers, etc. Must gross 3x the monthly rent. Application fee $35 per person. Applicants required to provide two years of verifiable income and rental history. Pets accepted w/ non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Please TEXT ONLY, Lindia at 314-526-0535 with your full name including middle initial. For a current list of available properties, please visit: https://propertiescsa.appfolio.com/listings.



(RLNE5855219)