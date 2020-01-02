All apartments in Ferguson
436 Thomas Ave RII-086
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

436 Thomas Ave RII-086

436 Thomas Ave · (314) 738-9784
Location

436 Thomas Ave, Ferguson, MO 63135
Ferguson

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 436 Thomas Ave RII-086 · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
436 Thomas - Lovely Ferguson Home - 2BD/1BA with basement and enclosed patio! This spacious home offers a designated dining area, hardwood flooring, off-street parking, partially-fenced back yard, off-street parking, cul-de-sac street and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required, the security deposit is equal to the rental rate.

No prior evictions, judgments, unlawful detainers, etc. Must gross 3x the monthly rent. Application fee $35 per person. Applicants required to provide two years of verifiable income and rental history. Pets accepted w/ non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Please TEXT ONLY, Lindia at 314-526-0535 with your full name including middle initial. For a current list of available properties, please visit: https://propertiescsa.appfolio.com/listings.

(RLNE5855219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 Thomas Ave RII-086 have any available units?
436 Thomas Ave RII-086 has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 436 Thomas Ave RII-086 have?
Some of 436 Thomas Ave RII-086's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 Thomas Ave RII-086 currently offering any rent specials?
436 Thomas Ave RII-086 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 Thomas Ave RII-086 pet-friendly?
Yes, 436 Thomas Ave RII-086 is pet friendly.
Does 436 Thomas Ave RII-086 offer parking?
Yes, 436 Thomas Ave RII-086 does offer parking.
Does 436 Thomas Ave RII-086 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 436 Thomas Ave RII-086 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 Thomas Ave RII-086 have a pool?
No, 436 Thomas Ave RII-086 does not have a pool.
Does 436 Thomas Ave RII-086 have accessible units?
No, 436 Thomas Ave RII-086 does not have accessible units.
Does 436 Thomas Ave RII-086 have units with dishwashers?
No, 436 Thomas Ave RII-086 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 436 Thomas Ave RII-086 have units with air conditioning?
No, 436 Thomas Ave RII-086 does not have units with air conditioning.
