All apartments in Ferguson
Find more places like 32 Robert Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ferguson, MO
/
32 Robert Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:58 PM

32 Robert Avenue

32 Robert Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ferguson
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

32 Robert Avenue, Ferguson, MO 63135
Ferguson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities. Remotely allow family members access to the home and save money every month with its smart thermostat. Guard your family and possessions with this state-of-the-art remotely monitored security system.

Located in the heart of Ferguson off of S. Florissant Rd. and within minutes of I 70 and I 270. This charming three bedroom one bathroom home has a
full unfinished basement equipped with washer dryer hook ups. Beautiful hardwood flooring in the living area with additional updates in the kitchen and bathroom. Brand new back deck perfect for family functions with a fenced in backyard and off street parking in the front including an attached one car garage. Minutes from several local shops, grocery stores, local eateries, as well as leading chain restaurants within minutes. Great location!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Robert Avenue have any available units?
32 Robert Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ferguson, MO.
What amenities does 32 Robert Avenue have?
Some of 32 Robert Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Robert Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
32 Robert Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Robert Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 Robert Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 32 Robert Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 32 Robert Avenue does offer parking.
Does 32 Robert Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Robert Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Robert Avenue have a pool?
No, 32 Robert Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 32 Robert Avenue have accessible units?
No, 32 Robert Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Robert Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Robert Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Robert Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Robert Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Knolls Townhomes
3606 Pershall Rd
Ferguson, MO 63135

Similar Pages

Ferguson 1 BedroomsFerguson 2 Bedrooms
Ferguson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFerguson Apartments with Parking
Ferguson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, IL
Bridgeton, MOSpanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MOWood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy