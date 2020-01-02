32 Robert Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities. Remotely allow family members access to the home and save money every month with its smart thermostat. Guard your family and possessions with this state-of-the-art remotely monitored security system.



Located in the heart of Ferguson off of S. Florissant Rd. and within minutes of I 70 and I 270. This charming three bedroom one bathroom home has a

full unfinished basement equipped with washer dryer hook ups. Beautiful hardwood flooring in the living area with additional updates in the kitchen and bathroom. Brand new back deck perfect for family functions with a fenced in backyard and off street parking in the front including an attached one car garage. Minutes from several local shops, grocery stores, local eateries, as well as leading chain restaurants within minutes. Great location!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.