Ferguson, MO
15 South Florissant
15 South Florissant

15 South Florissant Road · (314) 787-9192
Ferguson
Location

15 South Florissant Road, Ferguson, MO 63135
Ferguson

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$4,600

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
conference room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
Numerous possibilities for this building in the heart of downtown Ferguson. Excellent space for office, insurance, law office, mortgage, retail and many other options. The space was completely renovated in 2014. One large sound proof conference room, a smaller conference room and two private offices. There is a private shower and a half bathroom. Storage room for supplies, etc.

High traffic area within walking distance of many amenities. Free public parking lot across the street (East). Location is everything. UMSL is within a few miles of the building, Interstate 70 and Interstate 270 are within close proximity. The building is centrally located and is near plenty of restaurants, transportation and shopping.

Main conference lights and furniture do not remain with the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 South Florissant have any available units?
15 South Florissant has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 15 South Florissant currently offering any rent specials?
15 South Florissant isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 South Florissant pet-friendly?
No, 15 South Florissant is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ferguson.
Does 15 South Florissant offer parking?
Yes, 15 South Florissant does offer parking.
Does 15 South Florissant have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 South Florissant does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 South Florissant have a pool?
No, 15 South Florissant does not have a pool.
Does 15 South Florissant have accessible units?
No, 15 South Florissant does not have accessible units.
Does 15 South Florissant have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 South Florissant does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 South Florissant have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 South Florissant does not have units with air conditioning.
