15 South Florissant

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities conference room parking

Numerous possibilities for this building in the heart of downtown Ferguson. Excellent space for office, insurance, law office, mortgage, retail and many other options. The space was completely renovated in 2014. One large sound proof conference room, a smaller conference room and two private offices. There is a private shower and a half bathroom. Storage room for supplies, etc.



High traffic area within walking distance of many amenities. Free public parking lot across the street (East). Location is everything. UMSL is within a few miles of the building, Interstate 70 and Interstate 270 are within close proximity. The building is centrally located and is near plenty of restaurants, transportation and shopping.



Main conference lights and furniture do not remain with the building.