All apartments in Excelsior Springs
Find more places like 104 Kathy Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Excelsior Springs, MO
/
104 Kathy Lane
Last updated January 16 2020 at 6:16 AM

104 Kathy Lane

104 Kathy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

104 Kathy Lane, Excelsior Springs, MO 64024

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 1/17/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Kathy Lane have any available units?
104 Kathy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Excelsior Springs, MO.
Is 104 Kathy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
104 Kathy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Kathy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Kathy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 104 Kathy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 104 Kathy Lane offers parking.
Does 104 Kathy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Kathy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Kathy Lane have a pool?
Yes, 104 Kathy Lane has a pool.
Does 104 Kathy Lane have accessible units?
No, 104 Kathy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Kathy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Kathy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Kathy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Kathy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MOKearney, MOGrain Valley, MOSmithville, MONorth Kansas City, MO
Parkville, MORoeland Park, KSMission, KSPlatte City, MOGreenwood, MOPleasant Hill, MOMerriam, KSRaymore, MOLansing, KSWarrensburg, MOSpring Hill, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University