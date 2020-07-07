101 East Line Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You really must come and see this adorable 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath rental home located in Excelsior Springs, MO!



This home has a great front porch, perfect for hanging out on those cool summer night and decorating for the holidays.



The home features brand new carpeting throughout, fresh paint and updated lighting. This home has a large living space with formal dining and a brand new kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances! This home has also received 1.5 baths that have also been updated with new tiles, vanities and more!



You really must come and check this one out today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

