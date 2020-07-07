All apartments in Excelsior Springs
101 East Line Street

101 East Line Street · (816) 656-2940
Location

101 East Line Street, Excelsior Springs, MO 64024

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You really must come and see this adorable 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath rental home located in Excelsior Springs, MO!

This home has a great front porch, perfect for hanging out on those cool summer night and decorating for the holidays.

The home features brand new carpeting throughout, fresh paint and updated lighting.  This home has a large living space with formal dining and a brand new kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances!  This home has also received 1.5 baths that have also been updated with new tiles, vanities and more!

You really must come and check this one out today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

