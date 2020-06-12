/
3 bedroom apartments
37 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ellisville, MO
1 Unit Available
548 Woodhill Estates
548 Woodhill Estates Drive, Ellisville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
997 sqft
This Gorgeous, duplex in Woodhill Estates available immediately. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Vaulted great room with wood burning fireplace attached dining room.
1 Unit Available
63 Oak Hill
63 Oak Hill Drive, Ellisville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
984 sqft
This is a RARE find! Welcome to this beautiful ranch home with an over-sized yard and conveniently located in the heart of Ellisville. Walk into beautiful refinished hardwood throughout, fresh paint, and a completely renovated kitchen and bath.
Results within 1 mile of Ellisville
11 Units Available
Madison Rockwood
170 Steamboat Ln, Ballwin, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1580 sqft
This charming community is five miles from Route 40 and I-64. The community offers tennis courts, racquetball courts, an outdoor pool, spa and a fitness center. Homes offer large floor plans with washers and dryers.
1 Unit Available
2019 Terrimill Ter
2019 Terrimill Terrace, Chesterfield, MO
*MONTHLY RENT INCLUDES Gas, Electrical, Water, Sewer * Location, Location, Location, Take a look at this charming 2 sty 4 bed, 3.5 bath house, Rockwood School Dist.
1 Unit Available
2317 Blue Hill Road
2317 Blue Hill Road, Chesterfield, MO
Great opportunity to lease a newly updated home located in Chesterfield on a cul-de-sac. Terrific location offering walking distance to schools and shopping. Curb appeal abounds with beautiful gardens and green space.
1 Unit Available
501 Prospector Ridge Drive
501 Prospector Ridge Drive, Wildwood, MO
Executive style home available starting July 15th for 2-3 year lease. 4600 sq ft of living space, 5+ bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, gas cook top.
1 Unit Available
274 Windy Acres Estates Drive
274 Windy Acres Estates Drive, Ballwin, MO
THIS 2-STORY, 4 BEDRM AND 3.5 BATH HOME IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING, PARKS, AND RECREATION CENTER. THE OPEN ENTRY FOYER LEADS YOU TO THE FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS. THE SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM IS COMPLETE WITH A FIREPLACE.
1 Unit Available
2364 The Courts Drive
2364 The Courts Drive, Chesterfield, MO
Former Display home. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a brick and stone front with a 3 car garage. The home features a large, open split bedroom floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Ellisville
155 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1363 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
14 Units Available
Schoettler Village Apartments
15480 Elk Ridge Ln, Chesterfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1646 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers, spacious walk-in closets and lush outdoor space. Tucked away but conveniently located near major highways, shopping and schools. Access to community amenities such as a gym and pool.
Village Green
15 Units Available
Village Green
14441 Village Green Pky, Chesterfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1228 sqft
Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
1 Unit Available
15314 Braefield Drive
15314 Braefield Drive, Chesterfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1524 sqft
Wonderful villa in great location! Must see! Freshly painted, stainless steel appliances, deck recently stained! Open, airy, and bright with neutral decor.
1 Unit Available
1027 Dauphine
1027 Dauphine Lane, Manchester, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1152 sqft
More photos coming soon!! Dynamite house, clean and bright with stainless appliances in the white kitchen that walks out to new deck and overlooks gorgeous fully fenced yard! Recreation room in lower level with built in bookshelves, second full
Grover
1 Unit Available
16622 Willow Glen Drive
16622 Willow Glen Drive, Wildwood, MO
2254 sq.ft. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Brick home in the woods of Rockwoods Reservation and yet still close to shopping, theater, restaurants and so much more that Wildwood has to offer. Spacious traditional 2 story with separate living room. dining room.
1 Unit Available
122 Rutherglen Drive
122 Rutherglen Street, Valley Park, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1002 sqft
THIS WELL MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, SPLIT LEVEL HOME HAS AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH A 2-CAR REAR ENTRY GARAGE. IT IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO HWYS. THE SUBDIVISION HAS A POOL. THERE IS A VAULTED CEILING IN LIVING, DINING, AND KITCHEN.
1 Unit Available
7 Troll Court
7 Troll Court, Manchester, MO
This 2 story, 5 bedrooms 4 full bath is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac. The double door entry has beautiful art glass doors and tile flooring, which open to the formal living & dinning room.
1 Unit Available
17601 Vintage Oak Drive
17601 Vintage Oak Drive, Wildwood, MO
RARE+EXCELLENT LEASE OPPORTUNITY - BRAND NEW FLOORING - ROCKWOOD SCHOOLS - ALMOST 3,000 sq. ft - END OF CUL-DE-SAC - UPSCALE NEIGHBORHOOD - FENCED - SCENIC VIEW - LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT - WILL NOT LAST LONG Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.
Oak Tree Farm
1 Unit Available
14476 Clayton
14476 Clayton Road, Ballwin, MO
Recently updated four bedroom, two and a half bath ranch home with two car garage available for lease. Centrally located and conveniently located to 141 and Town and Country Crossing shopping center.
1 Unit Available
408 Arbor Spring Drive
408 Arbor Springs Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1822 sqft
THIS 1.5 STORY HOME OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS AND IS SITUATED ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC. IT IS LOCATED CLOSE TO HWY 141 AND SHOPPING. THE ENTRY FOYER LEAD YOU INTO THE SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILING CEILING AND A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE.
Results within 10 miles of Ellisville
36 Units Available
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1478 sqft
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.
5 Units Available
Reflection Cove
13992 Reflection Dr, Ballwin, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1143 sqft
Reflection Cove luxury apartments were recently renovated and come with all the modern conveniences, such as hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and dishwashers. Community has putting greens, media room, pool, sauna, dog parks, and business center.
26 Units Available
Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,822
1961 sqft
West St. Louis County offers an ideal balance between living in a rural, woodland-like setting and having easy access to a thriving metropolis.
27 Units Available
Alinea at Town & Country
12831 Daylight Drive, Des Peres, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alinea at Town & Country in Des Peres. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
67 David
67 David Drive, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
960 sqft
This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has a HUGE fenced in yard, 1 car garage, in a well sought out area!!!! 3 Spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors, updated bathroom and new flooring in the kitchen.
