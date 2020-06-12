/
2 bedroom apartments
32 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ellisville, MO
Aventura at Towne Centre
16318 Truman Road, Ellisville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1057 sqft
At Aventura at Towne Centre, we make the good life attainable. With 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments available, we let you decide how much space you need to put your feet up and settle in comfortably.
141 Carmel Woods Drive
141 Carmel Woods Drive, Ellisville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1176 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo for rent. The condo has a wood burning fireplace in the basement for those cold winter nights or step out onto the private back patio for a summer BBQ.
Results within 1 mile of Ellisville
Madison Rockwood
170 Steamboat Ln, Ballwin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$901
980 sqft
This charming community is five miles from Route 40 and I-64. The community offers tennis courts, racquetball courts, an outdoor pool, spa and a fitness center. Homes offer large floor plans with washers and dryers.
Results within 5 miles of Ellisville
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1195 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
Peachtree Apartments
915 Peach Hill Ln, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1149 sqft
Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
Retreat at Seven Trails
500 Seven Trails Dr, Ballwin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$928
1173 sqft
1-3 bedroom units available. Four community swimming pools, basketball court, picnic area and more. Includes on-site maintenance and management. Apartments have extra storage, washer/dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator.
Schoettler Village Apartments
15480 Elk Ridge Ln, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$882
1087 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers, spacious walk-in closets and lush outdoor space. Tucked away but conveniently located near major highways, shopping and schools. Access to community amenities such as a gym and pool.
Park Meadows Apartments
398 Enchanted Pkwy, Manchester, MO
2 Bedrooms
$835
1260 sqft
Minutes to I-270. Apartments and townhomes with features such as private entries, home offices, finished basements and balconies in a landscaped community with an outdoor hot tub and swimming pool. Off-street and carport parking available.
15Seventy Chesterfield
1570 Westmeade Dr, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
968 sqft
Westmont at Chesterfield is now 15Seventy Chesterfield! Your new lifestyle offers upgraded one and two bedroom apartment homes with custom finishes that include granite countertops, wood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry,
Village Green
Village Green
14441 Village Green Pky, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$947
1005 sqft
Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
Prospect Creek
414 Point Return Dr, Ballwin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$897
878 sqft
Located in a quiet, comfortable community, this complex is right near an array of restaurants as well as West County Mall, Chesterfield outlets and more. These loft-style units include private patios/balconies and fully-equipped kitchens.
Villages of Twin Oaks
1300 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1111 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Village Green
14471 Bantry Lane
14471 Bantry Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1267 sqft
Luxury Condominium located in West St. Louis County, Manors at Village Green offers instant access to expressways, entertainment, convenient shopping, fine or casual dining and much more within walking distance.
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1464 sqft
You don't want to miss this luxurious 2-bedroom (plus den), 3-bathroom villa in Chesterfield, conveniently located near Faust Park. This open-floor plan home features hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings throughout the main level.
861 Forest Trace Drive
861 Forest Trace Drive, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
868 sqft
Beautifully updated town home with almost 1400 square feet of living space. Gleaming hardwood floors lead to spacious family room featuring wood burning fire place and walk-out to private deck.
Nooning Tree
14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway
14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1558 sqft
Elegant ranch style villa shows like a display and is located in the gated community of the Villas at Nooning Tree. Vaulted ceilings in the Foyer, Kitchen, Great Room and Dining Room.
Results within 10 miles of Ellisville
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1095 sqft
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.
Bennington Heights
2037 Chablis Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$793
845 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live because of it's convenience to major businesses, local dining, recreational areas, and entertainment venues.
Country Lane Woods
Waterford Manors
724 Overlook Circle Dr, Valley Park, MO
2 Bedrooms
$984
905 sqft
Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County. Near West County Mall, Castlewood State Park, and several entertainment venues is Waterford Manors Apartments. Our quiet, secluded community is a rare find in the area. Let us welcome you home!
Country Lane Woods
Waterford West
1040 Huntington Hill Dr, Manchester, MO
2 Bedrooms
$853
896 sqft
Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County.
Downtown Creve Coeur
Renew Creve Couer
1007 W Rue de la Banque, Creve Coeur, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
913 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
The Avalon Apartment Homes
13630 Riverway Dr, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
806 sqft
Located minutes from 141, 270, and the 64/40. On-site amenities include a new clubhouse, fitness center, conference room, and pool. Stunning interiors with open floor plans, large windows, and a patio or balcony.
Downtown Creve Coeur
Kings Landing
618 N New Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1204 sqft
Homes with full-size washers, 9-foot ceilings, and linen closets. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a coffee bar, and a courtyard. Minutes away from local dining and shopping area.
Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1222 sqft
West St. Louis County offers an ideal balance between living in a rural, woodland-like setting and having easy access to a thriving metropolis.
