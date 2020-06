Amenities

2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo for rent. The condo has a wood burning fireplace in the basement for those cold winter nights or step out onto the private back patio for a summer BBQ. Has a Kitchen, living area and half bath on the first floor and 2 bedrooms on the second floor. Within Walking distance to Bluebird Park. Several large Pavilions can be rented for family gatherings. Close to shops, restaurants and stores. Check out the video at Renterswarehouse.com / Also you will find applications at Renterswarehouse.com. Goto Showmojo.com to schedule a viewing of the property. Min req are 600 credit score or higher and income of at least 3 X rent. No Recent Evictions and no Section 8.