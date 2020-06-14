Apartment List
39 Apartments for rent in Ellisville, MO with garage

Ellisville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail...

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2317 Blue Hill Road
2317 Blue Hill Road, Chesterfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1908 sqft
Great opportunity to lease a newly updated home located in Chesterfield on a cul-de-sac. Terrific location offering walking distance to schools and shopping. Curb appeal abounds with beautiful gardens and green space.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
501 Prospector Ridge Drive
501 Prospector Ridge Drive, Wildwood, MO
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
4651 sqft
Executive style home available starting July 15th for 2-3 year lease. 4600 sq ft of living space, 5+ bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, gas cook top.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
274 Windy Acres Estates Drive
274 Windy Acres Estates Drive, Ballwin, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3136 sqft
THIS 2-STORY, 4 BEDRM AND 3.5 BATH HOME IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING, PARKS, AND RECREATION CENTER. THE OPEN ENTRY FOYER LEADS YOU TO THE FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS. THE SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM IS COMPLETE WITH A FIREPLACE.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2364 The Courts Drive
2364 The Courts Drive, Chesterfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,875
2300 sqft
Former Display home. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a brick and stone front with a 3 car garage. The home features a large, open split bedroom floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Ellisville
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
155 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1363 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Schoettler Village Apartments
15480 Elk Ridge Ln, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$882
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,222
1646 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers, spacious walk-in closets and lush outdoor space. Tucked away but conveniently located near major highways, shopping and schools. Access to community amenities such as a gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Trails
500 Seven Trails Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$859
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$928
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom units available. Four community swimming pools, basketball court, picnic area and more. Includes on-site maintenance and management. Apartments have extra storage, washer/dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
30 Units Available
Villages of Twin Oaks
1300 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,216
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Village Green
1 Unit Available
14471 Bantry Lane
14471 Bantry Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1267 sqft
Luxury Condominium located in West St. Louis County, Manors at Village Green offers instant access to expressways, entertainment, convenient shopping, fine or casual dining and much more within walking distance.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
15314 Braefield Drive
15314 Braefield Drive, Chesterfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1524 sqft
Wonderful villa in great location! Must see! Freshly painted, stainless steel appliances, deck recently stained! Open, airy, and bright with neutral decor.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1464 sqft
You don't want to miss this luxurious 2-bedroom (plus den), 3-bathroom villa in Chesterfield, conveniently located near Faust Park. This open-floor plan home features hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings throughout the main level.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1027 Dauphine
1027 Dauphine Lane, Manchester, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1152 sqft
More photos coming soon!! Dynamite house, clean and bright with stainless appliances in the white kitchen that walks out to new deck and overlooks gorgeous fully fenced yard! Recreation room in lower level with built in bookshelves, second full

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Grover
1 Unit Available
16622 Willow Glen Drive
16622 Willow Glen Drive, Wildwood, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2254 sqft
2254 sq.ft. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Brick home in the woods of Rockwoods Reservation and yet still close to shopping, theater, restaurants and so much more that Wildwood has to offer. Spacious traditional 2 story with separate living room. dining room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
122 Rutherglen Drive
122 Rutherglen Street, Valley Park, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1002 sqft
THIS WELL MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, SPLIT LEVEL HOME HAS AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH A 2-CAR REAR ENTRY GARAGE. IT IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO HWYS. THE SUBDIVISION HAS A POOL. THERE IS A VAULTED CEILING IN LIVING, DINING, AND KITCHEN.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Nooning Tree
1 Unit Available
14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway
14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1558 sqft
Elegant ranch style villa shows like a display and is located in the gated community of the Villas at Nooning Tree. Vaulted ceilings in the Foyer, Kitchen, Great Room and Dining Room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7 Troll Court
7 Troll Court, Manchester, MO
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2492 sqft
This 2 story, 5 bedrooms 4 full bath is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac. The double door entry has beautiful art glass doors and tile flooring, which open to the formal living & dinning room.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
17601 Vintage Oak Drive
17601 Vintage Oak Drive, Wildwood, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2946 sqft
RARE+EXCELLENT LEASE OPPORTUNITY - BRAND NEW FLOORING - ROCKWOOD SCHOOLS - ALMOST 3,000 sq. ft - END OF CUL-DE-SAC - UPSCALE NEIGHBORHOOD - FENCED - SCENIC VIEW - LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT - WILL NOT LAST LONG Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Oak Tree Farm
1 Unit Available
14476 Clayton
14476 Clayton Road, Ballwin, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2168 sqft
Recently updated four bedroom, two and a half bath ranch home with two car garage available for lease. Centrally located and conveniently located to 141 and Town and Country Crossing shopping center.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
408 Arbor Spring Drive
408 Arbor Springs Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1822 sqft
THIS 1.5 STORY HOME OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS AND IS SITUATED ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC. IT IS LOCATED CLOSE TO HWY 141 AND SHOPPING. THE ENTRY FOYER LEAD YOU INTO THE SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILING CEILING AND A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE.
Results within 10 miles of Ellisville
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
36 Units Available
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1478 sqft
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
25 Units Available
Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$874
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1222 sqft
West St. Louis County offers an ideal balance between living in a rural, woodland-like setting and having easy access to a thriving metropolis.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Park Commons
600 Park Commons Ct, Valley Park, MO
1 Bedroom
$915
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1043 sqft
Conveniently located complex in the suburbs of St. Louis, close to the I-44, Simpson Park and the Museum of Transportation. Amenities include a cyber cafe, swimming pool and cabana.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Reflection Cove
13992 Reflection Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,070
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Reflection Cove luxury apartments were recently renovated and come with all the modern conveniences, such as hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and dishwashers. Community has putting greens, media room, pool, sauna, dog parks, and business center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Creve Coeur
23 Units Available
Kings Landing
618 N New Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with full-size washers, 9-foot ceilings, and linen closets. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a coffee bar, and a courtyard. Minutes away from local dining and shopping area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ellisville, MO

Ellisville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

