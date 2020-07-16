All apartments in Creve Coeur
13101 Mill Crossing Ct
Last updated July 7 2020 at 3:00 PM

13101 Mill Crossing Ct

13101 Mill Crossing Dr · (636) 229-9847
Location

13101 Mill Crossing Dr, Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1356 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
This lovely 2-bedroom, 2-full bath main floor condo that resides in Mill Crossing gated community with quick access to the heated pool, clubhouse, and a 24-hour fitness room. Arrive home to park in a designated underground garage with a short elevator ride to the secure condo with intercom for guest review. Enjoy the spacious master bedroom suite with walk-in closet, large tub, and separate shower. The kitchen area with new dishwasher connects to a private laundry with a new washer and dryer included. Nicely landscaped grounds and attractive rose bushes can be appreciated from a walkout patio. Located close to beautiful Creve Coeur Lake, in the Parkway school district, and very accessible to major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13101 Mill Crossing Ct have any available units?
13101 Mill Crossing Ct has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13101 Mill Crossing Ct have?
Some of 13101 Mill Crossing Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13101 Mill Crossing Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13101 Mill Crossing Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13101 Mill Crossing Ct pet-friendly?
No, 13101 Mill Crossing Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Creve Coeur.
Does 13101 Mill Crossing Ct offer parking?
Yes, 13101 Mill Crossing Ct offers parking.
Does 13101 Mill Crossing Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13101 Mill Crossing Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13101 Mill Crossing Ct have a pool?
Yes, 13101 Mill Crossing Ct has a pool.
Does 13101 Mill Crossing Ct have accessible units?
No, 13101 Mill Crossing Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13101 Mill Crossing Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13101 Mill Crossing Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 13101 Mill Crossing Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13101 Mill Crossing Ct has units with air conditioning.
