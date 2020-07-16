13101 Mill Crossing Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage

This lovely 2-bedroom, 2-full bath main floor condo that resides in Mill Crossing gated community with quick access to the heated pool, clubhouse, and a 24-hour fitness room. Arrive home to park in a designated underground garage with a short elevator ride to the secure condo with intercom for guest review. Enjoy the spacious master bedroom suite with walk-in closet, large tub, and separate shower. The kitchen area with new dishwasher connects to a private laundry with a new washer and dryer included. Nicely landscaped grounds and attractive rose bushes can be appreciated from a walkout patio. Located close to beautiful Creve Coeur Lake, in the Parkway school district, and very accessible to major highways.