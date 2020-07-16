1 Sona Lane

Amenities

Great 3 bedroom 2 full bath home in the Ladue School District. Nice Corner lot with carport and two car tuck under garage. Living area is open to the kitchen and dining room and has amazing natural light. Hardwood floors are throughout the entire upstairs including all three bedrooms. Basement offers amazing options for a family room, man cave or teenage hangout! Pets allowed with additional deposit and pet rent. Tenant requirements: 600+ credit score, ability to verify 3x the month's rent in monthly income, and no evictions on rental history.