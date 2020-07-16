All apartments in Creve Coeur
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

1 Sona Lane

1 Sona Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1 Sona Lane, Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Great 3 bedroom 2 full bath home in the Ladue School District. Nice Corner lot with carport and two car tuck under garage. Living area is open to the kitchen and dining room and has amazing natural light. Hardwood floors are throughout the entire upstairs including all three bedrooms. Basement offers amazing options for a family room, man cave or teenage hangout! Pets allowed with additional deposit and pet rent. Tenant requirements: 600+ credit score, ability to verify 3x the month's rent in monthly income, and no evictions on rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Sona Lane have any available units?
1 Sona Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Creve Coeur, MO.
Is 1 Sona Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1 Sona Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Sona Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Sona Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1 Sona Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1 Sona Lane offers parking.
Does 1 Sona Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Sona Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Sona Lane have a pool?
No, 1 Sona Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1 Sona Lane have accessible units?
No, 1 Sona Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Sona Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Sona Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Sona Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Sona Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
