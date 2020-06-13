All apartments in Clayton
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:47 PM

907 South Hanley Road

907 South Hanley Road · (314) 983-0788
Location

907 South Hanley Road, Clayton, MO 63105
Clayton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful 1 bedroom Clayton condo on the second floor of a well-maintained building. New flooring and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator, and maple cabinetry. The spacious living room/dining room features stunning bay windows and built-in shelving. The unit includes free onsite laundry, 1 car garage parking for a compact car, and a secure basement storage space. With its excellent location this Clayton condo is a perfect combination of convenience, classic construction, and modern style. Tenant responsible for electric and internet. Security deposit equivalent to one month's rent. No pets permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 South Hanley Road have any available units?
907 South Hanley Road has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 907 South Hanley Road have?
Some of 907 South Hanley Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 South Hanley Road currently offering any rent specials?
907 South Hanley Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 South Hanley Road pet-friendly?
No, 907 South Hanley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton.
Does 907 South Hanley Road offer parking?
Yes, 907 South Hanley Road does offer parking.
Does 907 South Hanley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 South Hanley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 South Hanley Road have a pool?
No, 907 South Hanley Road does not have a pool.
Does 907 South Hanley Road have accessible units?
No, 907 South Hanley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 907 South Hanley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 South Hanley Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 907 South Hanley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 907 South Hanley Road does not have units with air conditioning.
