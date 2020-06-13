907 South Hanley Road

Amenities

Beautiful 1 bedroom Clayton condo on the second floor of a well-maintained building. New flooring and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator, and maple cabinetry. The spacious living room/dining room features stunning bay windows and built-in shelving. The unit includes free onsite laundry, 1 car garage parking for a compact car, and a secure basement storage space. With its excellent location this Clayton condo is a perfect combination of convenience, classic construction, and modern style. Tenant responsible for electric and internet. Security deposit equivalent to one month's rent. No pets permitted.