Chesterfield, MO
14243 Finger Lake Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 8:40 PM

14243 Finger Lake Drive

14243 Finger Lake Drive · (636) 692-8466
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14243 Finger Lake Drive, Chesterfield, MO 63017
The Lake on White Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3071 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss this opportunity! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath “move & live in” ready. You will instantly feel the amazing flavor of this home once you enter! The soaring ceiling of office with new hardwood floor/living room sets a happy mood then go to the delightful & elegant Kitchen totally remodeled with cherry cabinets, granite counters, "top-of-the-line" stainless appliances, ceramic tile, faucets, disposal, lighting & more. Hardwood in th main level, carpet in all bedrooms (2013.) Roof 7/2016. Wood burning fireplace. Other Upgrades are remarkable: Soffits, siding, gutters & columns, 6 panel doors & hardware to nickel, Elfa closet organizers thru-out. Bathrooms updated, toilets, vanities, sinks, faucets, Inside completely repainted 2013. Newer concrete driveway, Home & CITY sidewalks replaced for all to match. Furnace 2011, Basement finishes completed 2012, windows, drywall carpet & baseboards. Main floor Laundry. Sparkling, insulated 2 car with new garage & service door. Parkway Central.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14243 Finger Lake Drive have any available units?
14243 Finger Lake Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesterfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesterfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 14243 Finger Lake Drive have?
Some of 14243 Finger Lake Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14243 Finger Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14243 Finger Lake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14243 Finger Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14243 Finger Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesterfield.
Does 14243 Finger Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14243 Finger Lake Drive does offer parking.
Does 14243 Finger Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14243 Finger Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14243 Finger Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 14243 Finger Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14243 Finger Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 14243 Finger Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14243 Finger Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14243 Finger Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
