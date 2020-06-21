14243 Finger Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss this opportunity! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath “move & live in” ready. You will instantly feel the amazing flavor of this home once you enter! The soaring ceiling of office with new hardwood floor/living room sets a happy mood then go to the delightful & elegant Kitchen totally remodeled with cherry cabinets, granite counters, "top-of-the-line" stainless appliances, ceramic tile, faucets, disposal, lighting & more. Hardwood in th main level, carpet in all bedrooms (2013.) Roof 7/2016. Wood burning fireplace. Other Upgrades are remarkable: Soffits, siding, gutters & columns, 6 panel doors & hardware to nickel, Elfa closet organizers thru-out. Bathrooms updated, toilets, vanities, sinks, faucets, Inside completely repainted 2013. Newer concrete driveway, Home & CITY sidewalks replaced for all to match. Furnace 2011, Basement finishes completed 2012, windows, drywall carpet & baseboards. Main floor Laundry. Sparkling, insulated 2 car with new garage & service door. Parkway Central.