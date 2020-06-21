14243 Finger Lake Drive

Amenities
Don’t miss this opportunity! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath “move & live in” ready. You will instantly feel the amazing flavor of this home once you enter! The soaring ceiling of office with new hardwood floor/living room sets a happy mood then go to the delightful & elegant Kitchen totally remodeled with cherry cabinets, granite counters, "top-of-the-line" stainless appliances, ceramic tile, faucets, disposal, lighting & more. Hardwood in th main level, carpet in all bedrooms (2013.) Roof 7/2016. Wood burning fireplace. Other Upgrades are remarkable: Soffits, siding, gutters & columns, 6 panel doors & hardware to nickel, Elfa closet organizers thru-out. Bathrooms updated, toilets, vanities, sinks, faucets, Inside completely repainted 2013. Newer concrete driveway, Home & CITY sidewalks replaced for all to match. Furnace 2011, Basement finishes completed 2012, windows, drywall carpet & baseboards. Main floor Laundry. Sparkling, insulated 2 car with new garage & service door. Parkway Central.