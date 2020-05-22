Amenities

10257 Lord Dr is a house in St. Louis, MO 63136. This 888 square foot house sits on a 5,201 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1956 Nearby schools include Lewis And Clark Elementary School, Dwight Mcdaniels School Of Christian Education and Grace Chapel Lutheran School. The closest grocery stores are Moline Acres Mart, Stelmacki's Super Market and Shop 'n'Save. Nearby restaurants include White Barn, Domino's Pizza and Lucky's Chop Suey Restaurant. 10257 Lord Dr is near Emerson Electric Headquarters, Hickey Park and Davis Park. This address can also be written as 10257 Lord Drive, St. Louis, Missouri 63136.