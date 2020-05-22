All apartments in Castle Point
10257 Lord Dr

10257 Lord Drive · (314) 942-8497
Location

10257 Lord Drive, Castle Point, MO 63136
Castle Point

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$895

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
10257 Lord Dr is a house in St. Louis, MO 63136. This 888 square foot house sits on a 5,201 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1956 Nearby schools include Lewis And Clark Elementary School, Dwight Mcdaniels School Of Christian Education and Grace Chapel Lutheran School. The closest grocery stores are Moline Acres Mart, Stelmacki's Super Market and Shop 'n'Save. Nearby restaurants include White Barn, Domino's Pizza and Lucky's Chop Suey Restaurant. 10257 Lord Dr is near Emerson Electric Headquarters, Hickey Park and Davis Park. This address can also be written as 10257 Lord Drive, St. Louis, Missouri 63136.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10257 Lord Dr have any available units?
10257 Lord Dr has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10257 Lord Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10257 Lord Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10257 Lord Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10257 Lord Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Point.
Does 10257 Lord Dr offer parking?
No, 10257 Lord Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10257 Lord Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10257 Lord Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10257 Lord Dr have a pool?
No, 10257 Lord Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10257 Lord Dr have accessible units?
No, 10257 Lord Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10257 Lord Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10257 Lord Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10257 Lord Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10257 Lord Dr has units with air conditioning.
