Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

33 Anistasia Dr.

33 Anistasia Drive · (314) 675-0470
Location

33 Anistasia Drive, Calverton Park, MO 63135
Burke City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 33 Anistasia Dr. · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 bed 1 bath in great location! - This cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home features hardwood and tile flooring. Kitchen has plenty cabinets, dishwasher, range and refrigerator. Fully fenced yard with rear small deck. Unfinished basement with washer dryer hookups. Clean, spacious, and ready for you to call home!

Pets under 25 pounds only.

This beautiful home will not last long!

Call Ultimate Realty to schedule your appointment TODAY!

314-675-0470 to schedule an appointment.

MSD Sewer bill is included in the price of the rent.

This is a non-smoking home.

Each adult 18 and over must fill out application. $45 each.

For Approval:

- Credit Check Ran
- No utility bills showing past due or in collections on credit report
- Bankruptcies must be discharged OR proof that the bankruptcy has been through court and is now in the repayment portion
and are making payments.
- Rental History Verification will be completed
- Gross monthly household income must be 3 times the rent
- No evictions in the last 2 years
Any evictions older than 2 years must have been paid half off with a written payment plan for the other half
- Criminal History check will be ran
- No felonies in the last 5 years
- No crimes against children, regardless of the age of the crime
- No sex offenders
- Security deposit starts at one months rent and can increase depending on credit and rental history.

Once Approved and For Move In:

- Security deposit and one months rent due before move in must be paid via certified funds - Cashier's Check or Money Order
- Proof that utilities have been switched into tenants name is required
- Proof of renters insurance policy for the duration of the lease is required to move in
- Renters insurance can be purchased separately through an insurance agency or through your tenant portal once approved via Roost Renters Insurance

Pet Policy:

- Pets under 25 pounds: $250 non-refundable one time fee per pet. No additional pet rent or deposit is required, regardless of the length of tenancy
- No pets larger than 25 pounds.

Disclaimer: The move in date listed is an approximation. While we do our best to accommodate move in dates requested or listed, the property may not be ready for occupancy on the date listed or the date requested. The move in ready date is subject to change at any time.

(RLNE5732852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Anistasia Dr. have any available units?
33 Anistasia Dr. has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 Anistasia Dr. have?
Some of 33 Anistasia Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Anistasia Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
33 Anistasia Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Anistasia Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 33 Anistasia Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calverton Park.
Does 33 Anistasia Dr. offer parking?
No, 33 Anistasia Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 33 Anistasia Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Anistasia Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Anistasia Dr. have a pool?
No, 33 Anistasia Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 33 Anistasia Dr. have accessible units?
No, 33 Anistasia Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Anistasia Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Anistasia Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Anistasia Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Anistasia Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
