Brand new single family home for the 55+ age group, with monthly mixers, access to clubhouse, social events and common areas. It has a 2 car garage and reinforced closet in the master bedroom for storms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5238 Sandy Brae Lane have any available units?
5238 Sandy Brae Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Byrnes Mill, MO.
Is 5238 Sandy Brae Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5238 Sandy Brae Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.