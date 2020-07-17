All apartments in Byrnes Mill
5238 Sandy Brae Lane
5238 Sandy Brae Lane

5238 Sandy Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

5238 Sandy Lane, Byrnes Mill, MO 63051

Amenities

garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Brand new single family home for the 55+ age group, with monthly mixers, access to clubhouse, social events and common areas. It has a 2 car garage and reinforced closet in the master bedroom for storms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5238 Sandy Brae Lane have any available units?
5238 Sandy Brae Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Byrnes Mill, MO.
Is 5238 Sandy Brae Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5238 Sandy Brae Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5238 Sandy Brae Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5238 Sandy Brae Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Byrnes Mill.
Does 5238 Sandy Brae Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5238 Sandy Brae Lane offers parking.
Does 5238 Sandy Brae Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5238 Sandy Brae Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5238 Sandy Brae Lane have a pool?
No, 5238 Sandy Brae Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5238 Sandy Brae Lane have accessible units?
No, 5238 Sandy Brae Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5238 Sandy Brae Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5238 Sandy Brae Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5238 Sandy Brae Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5238 Sandy Brae Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
