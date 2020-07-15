/
/
byrnes mill
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM
36 Apartments for rent in Byrnes Mill, MO📍
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
5285 Sandy Brae Lane
5285 Sandy Lane, Byrnes Mill, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Brand new single family home for the 55+ age group, with monthly mixers, access to clubhouse, social events and common areas. It has a 2 car garage and reinforced closet in the master bedroom for storms. $100.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
5238 Sandy Brae Lane
5238 Sandy Lane, Byrnes Mill, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Brand new single family home for the 55+ age group, with monthly mixers, access to clubhouse, social events and common areas. It has a 2 car garage and reinforced closet in the master bedroom for storms.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
121 Osage Executive Circle
121 Osage Executive Circle, Byrnes Mill, MO
Studio
$1,500
Hwy 30 visibility/frontage. Approximately 1200 SF, with 2 large offices, 2 storage area, kitchenette could be another office. Large showroom space with built in desk space. Was a State Farm Insurance office for many years.
Results within 1 mile of Byrnes Mill
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4640 Big 3 Acres
4640 Big Three Acres, Jefferson County, MO
Studio
$3,200
7700 sqft
Fabulous 12 acres of fenced property with outside storage. The property is know as Big 3 Auto Salvage and is just east of Buchheits of House Springs. A great opportunity for any business that needs truck, bus, RV or any type of outside storage.
Results within 5 miles of Byrnes Mill
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
194 Brandy Mill
194 Brandy Mill Circle, High Ridge, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1028 sqft
This very nice 2 bed 2 full bath 2nd floor condo is very conveniently located near shopping, schools and much more. This unit has some newer wood floors, vaulted ceilings and a nice balcony off of the living room and is over 1000 sq. ft.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:44 PM
1 Unit Available
14 El Jer Drive
14 El Jer Drive, Cedar Hill, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1720 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Beautiful, 3 Bed 2 Bath, newly renovated home. Updated kitchen and new LVT flooring and ceramic tile throughout.
1 of 8
Last updated April 15 at 11:20 AM
1 Unit Available
46 El Jer Drive
46 El Jer Drive, Cedar Hill, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2142 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
313 Augustine Road
313 Augustine Road, Eureka, MO
1 Bedroom
$2,500
430 sqft
This is a residential community for those age 55 and above. Welcome to Marymount Manner Terrace Apartments! This deluxe one-bedroom suite is nestled inside the Marymount community offering many, many amenities.
Results within 10 miles of Byrnes Mill
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
10 Units Available
Madison Rockwood
170 Steamboat Ln, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$931
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,413
1580 sqft
This charming community is five miles from Route 40 and I-64. The community offers tennis courts, racquetball courts, an outdoor pool, spa and a fitness center. Homes offer large floor plans with washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
9 Units Available
Country Lane Woods
Waterford Manors
724 Overlook Circle Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$824
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$928
905 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County. Near West County Mall, Castlewood State Park, and several entertainment venues is Waterford Manors Apartments.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
Greenmar
1054 Green Mountain Ct, Fenton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$804
780 sqft
Greenmar Apartments in Fenton, MO are conveniently located near the Interstate. Units include dishwashers. A pool and picnic area are onsite for all your outdoor relaxation needs.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Country Lane Woods
Waterford West
1040 Huntington Hill Dr, Manchester, MO
1 Bedroom
$828
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
896 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 PM
3 Units Available
Aventura at Towne Centre
16318 Truman Road, Ellisville, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Created with you in mind, Aventura at Towne Centre is the newest luxury community in the heart of Ellisville, MO! Our stunning one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer comfortable designs and extraordinary features to enhance your daily
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
25 Units Available
Villages of Twin Oaks
1300 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,216
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
3 Units Available
Park Commons
600 Park Commons Ct, Valley Park, MO
1 Bedroom
$965
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1043 sqft
Conveniently located complex in the suburbs of St. Louis, close to the I-44, Simpson Park and the Museum of Transportation. Amenities include a cyber cafe, swimming pool and cabana.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
10 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Trails
500 Seven Trails Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$928
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom units available. Four community swimming pools, basketball court, picnic area and more. Includes on-site maintenance and management. Apartments have extra storage, washer/dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
651 Green Jade Dr
651 Green Jade Drive, Jefferson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
920 sqft
Spacious 2 bed / 2bath in Fenton - Property Id: 315110 Looking for that "ONE OF A KIND" condo for that "ONE OF A KIND LIVING EXPERIENCE"? This stylishly sophisticated condo should fit like a glove! This open Floor Plan on the first level with just
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2527 Nodaway ct.
2527 Nodaway Court, Jefferson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$925
1012 sqft
Convenient Location!! - Minutes from Arnold or Fenton shopping! All Appliances- stove, microwave, dishwasher, frig, washer & dyer! Woodburning Fireplace! Large patio with Large storage shed enclosed with 6ft Vinyl fencing for great privacy! Two
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Country Lane Woods
1586 Beacon Woods Court
1586 Beacon Woods Court, Manchester, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2086 sqft
Welcome to this newly rehabbed 3 bed 2 bath home that is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a walkable, friendly neighborhood. Backing to wooded common ground, the location is peaceful and private.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2419 Sandalwood Creek Court
2419 Sandalwood Creek Court, Wildwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
949 sqft
Very nice updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo available upon acceptance of application. Master bedroom suite with full bath and walk in closet. There is a main floor laundry room with full size washer and dryer.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
501 Prospector Ridge Drive
501 Prospector Ridge Drive, Wildwood, MO
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
4651 sqft
Executive style home available starting July 15th for 2-3 year lease. 4600 sq ft of living space, 5+ bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, gas cook top.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Grover
16962 Manchester Road
16962 Manchester Road, Wildwood, MO
Studio
$6,125
7000 sqft
Large meeting areas with separate facilities zoned for professional/retail/entertainment uses. Landmark building. Owner will sub-divide if requested.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
122 Rutherglen Drive
122 Rutherglen Street, Valley Park, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1002 sqft
THIS WELL MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, SPLIT LEVEL HOME HAS AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH A 2-CAR REAR ENTRY GARAGE. IT IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO HWYS. THE SUBDIVISION HAS A POOL. THERE IS A VAULTED CEILING IN LIVING, DINING, AND KITCHEN.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
274 Windy Acres Estates Drive
274 Windy Acres Estates Drive, Ballwin, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3136 sqft
THIS 2-STORY, 4 BEDRM AND 3.5 BATH HOME IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING, PARKS, AND RECREATION CENTER. THE OPEN ENTRY FOYER LEADS YOU TO THE FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS. THE SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM IS COMPLETE WITH A FIREPLACE.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Byrnes Mill area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Byrnes Mill from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOWildwood, MOValley Park, MOFenton, MOManchester, MOEllisville, MOKirkwood, MO