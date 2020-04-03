121 Osage Executive Circle

Amenities

parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Hwy 30 visibility/frontage. Approximately 1200 SF, with 2 large offices, 2 storage area, kitchenette could be another office. Large showroom space with built in desk space. Was a State Farm Insurance office for many years.

This office building features 4 suites. Currently there is a real estate office and a pest control company in the building. This building is in an office park that has a medical center and the Byrnes Mill Police department and City Hall. Great location for an insurance company or an attorney. This is a main level unit. Net lease, water, sewer and trash included.