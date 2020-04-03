All apartments in Byrnes Mill
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

121 Osage Executive Circle

121 Osage Executive Circle · (636) 677-6800
Location

121 Osage Executive Circle, Byrnes Mill, MO 63051

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Hwy 30 visibility/frontage. Approximately 1200 SF, with 2 large offices, 2 storage area, kitchenette could be another office. Large showroom space with built in desk space. Was a State Farm Insurance office for many years.
This office building features 4 suites. Currently there is a real estate office and a pest control company in the building. This building is in an office park that has a medical center and the Byrnes Mill Police department and City Hall. Great location for an insurance company or an attorney. This is a main level unit. Net lease, water, sewer and trash included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Osage Executive Circle have any available units?
121 Osage Executive Circle has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 121 Osage Executive Circle currently offering any rent specials?
121 Osage Executive Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Osage Executive Circle pet-friendly?
No, 121 Osage Executive Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Byrnes Mill.
Does 121 Osage Executive Circle offer parking?
Yes, 121 Osage Executive Circle does offer parking.
Does 121 Osage Executive Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Osage Executive Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Osage Executive Circle have a pool?
No, 121 Osage Executive Circle does not have a pool.
Does 121 Osage Executive Circle have accessible units?
No, 121 Osage Executive Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Osage Executive Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Osage Executive Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Osage Executive Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Osage Executive Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
