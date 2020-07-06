2917 Chelsea Pl

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a91ff6c08e ---- Must See! Recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. family room with fireplace, living room, spacious bedrooms, double granite vanity in main bathroom, finished lower level with full bath, fenced yard with beautiful mature trees and 2 car garage. All new flooring, paint, appliances and light fixtures. No Pets! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Finished Basement Miniblinds Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups