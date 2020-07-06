All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 2917 Chelsea Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
2917 Chelsea Pl
Last updated August 10 2019 at 4:53 PM

2917 Chelsea Pl

2917 Northwest Chelsea Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2917 Northwest Chelsea Place, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Kingsridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a91ff6c08e ---- Must See! Recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. family room with fireplace, living room, spacious bedrooms, double granite vanity in main bathroom, finished lower level with full bath, fenced yard with beautiful mature trees and 2 car garage. All new flooring, paint, appliances and light fixtures. No Pets! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Finished Basement Miniblinds Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 Chelsea Pl have any available units?
2917 Chelsea Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2917 Chelsea Pl have?
Some of 2917 Chelsea Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2917 Chelsea Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2917 Chelsea Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 Chelsea Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2917 Chelsea Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Springs.
Does 2917 Chelsea Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2917 Chelsea Pl offers parking.
Does 2917 Chelsea Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2917 Chelsea Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 Chelsea Pl have a pool?
No, 2917 Chelsea Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2917 Chelsea Pl have accessible units?
No, 2917 Chelsea Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 Chelsea Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2917 Chelsea Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University