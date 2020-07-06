All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 1620 NW Garrett Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
1620 NW Garrett Dr
Last updated June 12 2019 at 9:15 PM

1620 NW Garrett Dr

1620 NW Garrett Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1620 NW Garrett Dr, Blue Springs, MO 64015
West Gateway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/61d92c800e ---- Beautiful townhome community with pool! Great location in Blue Springs with convenient access to downtown. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, great room with fireplace, extra large master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath with double vanity, laundry on bedroom level and 2 car garage. ALL ELECTRIC!! Right behind the Harley Davidson dealership in Blue Springs.Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 1/2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Community Pool Deck/Patio Garage Opener Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 NW Garrett Dr have any available units?
1620 NW Garrett Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 NW Garrett Dr have?
Some of 1620 NW Garrett Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 NW Garrett Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1620 NW Garrett Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 NW Garrett Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1620 NW Garrett Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1620 NW Garrett Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1620 NW Garrett Dr offers parking.
Does 1620 NW Garrett Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 NW Garrett Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 NW Garrett Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1620 NW Garrett Dr has a pool.
Does 1620 NW Garrett Dr have accessible units?
No, 1620 NW Garrett Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 NW Garrett Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 NW Garrett Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University