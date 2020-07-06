1620 NW Garrett Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/61d92c800e ---- Beautiful townhome community with pool! Great location in Blue Springs with convenient access to downtown. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, great room with fireplace, extra large master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath with double vanity, laundry on bedroom level and 2 car garage. ALL ELECTRIC!! Right behind the Harley Davidson dealership in Blue Springs.Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 1/2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Community Pool Deck/Patio Garage Opener Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups