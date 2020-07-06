All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 1405 Southwest 20 Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
1405 Southwest 20 Street
Last updated February 11 2020 at 4:15 PM

1405 Southwest 20 Street

1405 Southwest 20th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1405 Southwest 20th Street, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 14th!
Lovely 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home in a quiet established neighborhood. Enjoy the huge deck with fenced backyard. Short walk to elementary school and walking trails. Blue Springs Lake, restaurants, cafes and shops are just minutes away! Great neighborhood and Blue Springs School District! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex w
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Southwest 20 Street have any available units?
1405 Southwest 20 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 1405 Southwest 20 Street currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Southwest 20 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Southwest 20 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 Southwest 20 Street is pet friendly.
Does 1405 Southwest 20 Street offer parking?
No, 1405 Southwest 20 Street does not offer parking.
Does 1405 Southwest 20 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Southwest 20 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Southwest 20 Street have a pool?
No, 1405 Southwest 20 Street does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Southwest 20 Street have accessible units?
No, 1405 Southwest 20 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Southwest 20 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 Southwest 20 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 Southwest 20 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 Southwest 20 Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University