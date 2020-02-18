All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 125 Southwest Kel Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
125 Southwest Kel Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

125 Southwest Kel Court

125 SW Kel Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

125 SW Kel Ct, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time - use promocode DREAMHOME when you apply! We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Pleas call for details. This home is updated with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The kitchen also has a built-in pantry and plenty of cabinets for extra storage. The living room has beautiful hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. Down the hall, the master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and an attached full bathroom. The basement area is finished with a second gas fireplace. Out back, a wooden deck overlooks a spacious and fenced in yard and the home has a 2 car garage around front. This cute little home will not be available for long! Schedule your tour today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Southwest Kel Court have any available units?
125 Southwest Kel Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 Southwest Kel Court have?
Some of 125 Southwest Kel Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Southwest Kel Court currently offering any rent specials?
125 Southwest Kel Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Southwest Kel Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Southwest Kel Court is pet friendly.
Does 125 Southwest Kel Court offer parking?
Yes, 125 Southwest Kel Court does offer parking.
Does 125 Southwest Kel Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Southwest Kel Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Southwest Kel Court have a pool?
No, 125 Southwest Kel Court does not have a pool.
Does 125 Southwest Kel Court have accessible units?
No, 125 Southwest Kel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Southwest Kel Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Southwest Kel Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University