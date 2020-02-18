125 Southwest Kel Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time - use promocode DREAMHOME when you apply! We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Pleas call for details. This home is updated with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The kitchen also has a built-in pantry and plenty of cabinets for extra storage. The living room has beautiful hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. Down the hall, the master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and an attached full bathroom. The basement area is finished with a second gas fireplace. Out back, a wooden deck overlooks a spacious and fenced in yard and the home has a 2 car garage around front. This cute little home will not be available for long! Schedule your tour today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.