1211 SW Westminister Rd, Blue Springs, MO 64014 Blue Springs Manor South
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Well maintained duplex in a nice Blue Springs neighborhood, near 7 highway and close to local shopping. 3 bedroom 2 bath, one car garage, kitchen appliances included. Please call 913-276-4318 for more information
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1211 Southwest Westminister Road- 2 - 1 have any available units?
1211 Southwest Westminister Road- 2 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.