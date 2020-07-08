All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1211 Southwest Westminister Road- 2 - 1

1211 SW Westminister Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1211 SW Westminister Rd, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Blue Springs Manor South

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Well maintained duplex in a nice Blue Springs neighborhood, near 7 highway and close to local shopping. 3 bedroom 2 bath, one car garage, kitchen appliances included. Please call 913-276-4318 for more information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 Southwest Westminister Road- 2 - 1 have any available units?
1211 Southwest Westminister Road- 2 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 1211 Southwest Westminister Road- 2 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1211 Southwest Westminister Road- 2 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 Southwest Westminister Road- 2 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1211 Southwest Westminister Road- 2 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Springs.
Does 1211 Southwest Westminister Road- 2 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1211 Southwest Westminister Road- 2 - 1 offers parking.
Does 1211 Southwest Westminister Road- 2 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 Southwest Westminister Road- 2 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 Southwest Westminister Road- 2 - 1 have a pool?
No, 1211 Southwest Westminister Road- 2 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1211 Southwest Westminister Road- 2 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1211 Southwest Westminister Road- 2 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 Southwest Westminister Road- 2 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 Southwest Westminister Road- 2 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1211 Southwest Westminister Road- 2 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1211 Southwest Westminister Road- 2 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

