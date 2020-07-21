809 Hackberry St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This recently renovated charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Belton, is available now! Features a spacious open concept living room, kitchen, new carpets and modern paint colors. Tons of closet space for storage and a fenced in backyard.



Pet friendly - please inquire regarding policy, fees and restrictions.



Don't have your own Washer/Dryer or Refrigerator? No Problem! We offer rental options. Please inquire for more details.



We welcome pets with applicable fees based on size of animal.



Click on the link on this page to schedule a showing, or call us at 913-583-1515 with any questions!