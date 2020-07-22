All apartments in Belton
7216 East 165th Street

7216 East 165th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7216 East 165th Street, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home This home has granite counter tops and stainless appliances. The living room has a tray ceiling and a fireplace that's perfect for the cold winter months. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs including the master with a full bath. The basement area is finished with an additional full bathroom and 2 bedrooms. Out back, a wooden deck overlooks a large fenced in yard and the home has a 2 car garage around front. This updated home will not be available for long! Schedule your tour today! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7216 East 165th Street have any available units?
7216 East 165th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 7216 East 165th Street have?
Some of 7216 East 165th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7216 East 165th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7216 East 165th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7216 East 165th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7216 East 165th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7216 East 165th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7216 East 165th Street offers parking.
Does 7216 East 165th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7216 East 165th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7216 East 165th Street have a pool?
No, 7216 East 165th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7216 East 165th Street have accessible units?
No, 7216 East 165th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7216 East 165th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7216 East 165th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
