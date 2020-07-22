7216 East 165th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home This home has granite counter tops and stainless appliances. The living room has a tray ceiling and a fireplace that's perfect for the cold winter months. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs including the master with a full bath. The basement area is finished with an additional full bathroom and 2 bedrooms. Out back, a wooden deck overlooks a large fenced in yard and the home has a 2 car garage around front. This updated home will not be available for long! Schedule your tour today! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.