719 Samantha Lane

Brand New Three Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Rental Home in The Traditions Community - Be the first to experience REVERSE LIVING at its best in this brand new rental home!



Our Hampton floor plan features three bedrooms and 2.5 baths, a formal dining room/office, and two separate living spaces make this a must see for anyone who has an active home.

The open floor plan includes a kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and an island, complimented with an neutral color palette throughout the home.



The Traditions community is conveniently located minutes from I-49 and E 171st Avenue, where shopping and restaurants are plentiful!



Ask about our Hometown hero program and receive up to $200 off first month rent



Utilize our self showing system here:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1201870?source=marketing



