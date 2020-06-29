All apartments in Belton
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

719 Samantha Lane

719 Samantha Ln · No Longer Available
Location

719 Samantha Ln, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand New Three Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Rental Home in The Traditions Community - Be the first to experience REVERSE LIVING at its best in this brand new rental home!

Our Hampton floor plan features three bedrooms and 2.5 baths, a formal dining room/office, and two separate living spaces make this a must see for anyone who has an active home.
The open floor plan includes a kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and an island, complimented with an neutral color palette throughout the home.

The Traditions community is conveniently located minutes from I-49 and E 171st Avenue, where shopping and restaurants are plentiful!

Ask about our Hometown hero program and receive up to $200 off first month rent

Utilize our self showing system here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1201870?source=marketing

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE5451193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 Samantha Lane have any available units?
719 Samantha Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
Is 719 Samantha Lane currently offering any rent specials?
719 Samantha Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 Samantha Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 719 Samantha Lane is pet friendly.
Does 719 Samantha Lane offer parking?
No, 719 Samantha Lane does not offer parking.
Does 719 Samantha Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 Samantha Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 Samantha Lane have a pool?
No, 719 Samantha Lane does not have a pool.
Does 719 Samantha Lane have accessible units?
No, 719 Samantha Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 719 Samantha Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 Samantha Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 719 Samantha Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 719 Samantha Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
