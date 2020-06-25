Amenities
523 Maggie Ct Available 09/01/19 Newer 2 Bedroom Townhome in Belton, Raymore-Peculiar Schools - Come and See this Newer 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Townhome in Belton. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.
Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.
Main Floor Features:
Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, and Dining Area
Open Living Space
Half Bathroom with Easy Access for Guests
One Car Garage, Attached that Comes with a Remote Opener
Second Floor Features:
Master Bedroom with Attached Full Bathroom, and Spacious Closet
Guest Bedroom
Full Bathroom with Bathtub
Full Laundry Hook Ups
Other Features:
All Electric Unit
Community Pool
Raymore-Peculiar School District.
Pets are welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Dogs must be 40 lbs. or less. There are breed restrictions as well.
Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.
(RLNE5095573)