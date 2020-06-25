All apartments in Belton
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:08 PM

520 Kenneth Lane

Location

520 Kenneth Lane, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath duplex located across one street from highly rated Gladden Elementary School and only about one mile from Belton High School. This home includes a single car garage with garage door opener, and a double wide driveway to allow for two cars to easily park off the street. The full basement includes a finished room with the unfinished portion providing all the storage you need. High quality kitchen appliances include a smooth surface range with stove, refrigerator, dish washer, and built in microwave. High quality LED lighting throughout the home reduces electric bills and means you will never have to change a light bulb. Back deck provides convenient access to the large open back yard. Mowing service provided. Call, text, or email Brian at 913.579.7427/brian.kcwork@gmail.com for more information, or apply online at greendoorkc.com
Vouchers not accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

