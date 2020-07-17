All apartments in Belton
520 Airway Lane
520 Airway Lane

520 Airway Lane · No Longer Available
Location

520 Airway Lane, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also has a nice sized breakfast bar and a built in pantry. The living room is spacious with a gas fireplace for the upcoming cold weather months. The master bedroom has high ceilings and a shower in the attached bathroom. The basement area is finished with a laundry room and direct access to the 2 car garage. Out back, a wooden deck overlooks a spacious and fenced in backyard. This cute little home will not be available for long! Schedule your tour today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Airway Lane have any available units?
520 Airway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 Airway Lane have?
Some of 520 Airway Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Airway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
520 Airway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Airway Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Airway Lane is pet friendly.
Does 520 Airway Lane offer parking?
Yes, 520 Airway Lane offers parking.
Does 520 Airway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Airway Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Airway Lane have a pool?
No, 520 Airway Lane does not have a pool.
Does 520 Airway Lane have accessible units?
No, 520 Airway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Airway Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 Airway Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
