520 Airway Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also has a nice sized breakfast bar and a built in pantry. The living room is spacious with a gas fireplace for the upcoming cold weather months. The master bedroom has high ceilings and a shower in the attached bathroom. The basement area is finished with a laundry room and direct access to the 2 car garage. Out back, a wooden deck overlooks a spacious and fenced in backyard. This cute little home will not be available for long! Schedule your tour today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.