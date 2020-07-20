All apartments in Belton
511 Hargis Lane
511 Hargis Lane

511 Hargis Lane · No Longer Available
Location

511 Hargis Lane, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Receive one month free if leased and moved in by October 5th!
Fantastic 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home. Nice Kitchen that boasts painted cabinets, pantry and extra space for a breakfast table. Formal Dining room for entertaining as well. The master bedroom is spacious with a large closet and ensuite. You'll enjoy evenings on the deck overlooking the backyard. Basement features fireplace,
1/2 bath and walk-out to patio. Quiet neighborhood close to schools!
"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

