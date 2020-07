Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Stylish home on Fairway - We will be following the CDC guidelines for social distancing for any showings. Do you need a home now? Check out this spacious beauty, no small spaces here. Large family room with fireplace, dining area, oversized cooks kitchen, main level laundry. Master bedroom with 2 closets and bath with relaxing tub. Basement family room with plenty of room and an additional full bath. Garage is spacious enough to store everything!



(RLNE5713093)