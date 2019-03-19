All apartments in Belton
Find more places like 501 Grand Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belton, MO
/
501 Grand Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

501 Grand Blvd

501 Grand Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

501 Grand Street, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
coffee bar
parking
garage
media room
The spaceMake yourself at home There are lots of things to do in our neighborhood live steps away from FREE KC Streetcars taking you to live entertainment concert venues Sprint Center etc fine dining bars nightclubs family restaurants amazing coffee shops familyfriendly activities Science City Steamboat Arabia College Basketball Experience live theaters Midland Kauffman Center etc city market farmtotable dining downtown business district convention center bicycle rental ZIP car stations and bus stops Apartment includes washer dryer dishwasher refrigerator microwave ovenstovetop Sit out on the porch to peoplewatch and watch some amazing summer sunsets Kick back and relax in 12ft ceiling top floor comfort secured garage with assigned parking sound dampening glass cuts down on white noisePets are ok but will require a deposit and fee We have up to a ten month sublease for you and then you could rent from property owners We are moving for my job.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Grand Blvd have any available units?
501 Grand Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Grand Blvd have?
Some of 501 Grand Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Grand Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
501 Grand Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Grand Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 501 Grand Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belton.
Does 501 Grand Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 501 Grand Blvd does offer parking.
Does 501 Grand Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 Grand Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Grand Blvd have a pool?
No, 501 Grand Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 501 Grand Blvd have accessible units?
No, 501 Grand Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Grand Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Grand Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belton 2 BedroomsBelton Apartments with Balcony
Belton Apartments with ParkingBelton Apartments with Pool
Belton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City