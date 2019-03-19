501 Grand Blvd

The spaceMake yourself at home There are lots of things to do in our neighborhood live steps away from FREE KC Streetcars taking you to live entertainment concert venues Sprint Center etc fine dining bars nightclubs family restaurants amazing coffee shops familyfriendly activities Science City Steamboat Arabia College Basketball Experience live theaters Midland Kauffman Center etc city market farmtotable dining downtown business district convention center bicycle rental ZIP car stations and bus stops Apartment includes washer dryer dishwasher refrigerator microwave ovenstovetop Sit out on the porch to peoplewatch and watch some amazing summer sunsets Kick back and relax in 12ft ceiling top floor comfort secured garage with assigned parking sound dampening glass cuts down on white noisePets are ok but will require a deposit and fee We have up to a ten month sublease for you and then you could rent from property owners We are moving for my job.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
