All apartments in Belton
Find more places like 319 Monroe Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belton, MO
/
319 Monroe Avenue
Last updated April 8 2019 at 3:54 PM

319 Monroe Avenue

319 Monroe Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belton
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

319 Monroe Avenue, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Receive half month's rent free your first full month when you lease and move in before May 5th!
You do not want to miss this home! Completely remodeled by Conrex with the future resident in mind. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, fenced in back yard with a shed. Set up a viewing for your self-guided tour and APPLY today!

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Monroe Avenue have any available units?
319 Monroe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 Monroe Avenue have?
Some of 319 Monroe Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Monroe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
319 Monroe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Monroe Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 Monroe Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 319 Monroe Avenue offer parking?
No, 319 Monroe Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 319 Monroe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Monroe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Monroe Avenue have a pool?
No, 319 Monroe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 319 Monroe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 319 Monroe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Monroe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 Monroe Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes
200 Canal St
Belton, MO 64012

Similar Pages

Belton 2 BedroomsBelton 3 Bedrooms
Belton Accessible ApartmentsBelton Apartments with Balconies
Belton Apartments with Garages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MO
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City