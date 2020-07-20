All apartments in Belton
Belton, MO
222 Hillcrest Road
222 Hillcrest Road

222 North Hillcrest Road
Location

222 North Hillcrest Road, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and black appliances for a sleek look. There are two living areas and one includes a gas fireplace and direct access to the backyard. Formal dining area toward the front of the home. Master bedroom has 2 closets and an attached bathroom that includes a standing shower. Laundry room located in the garage with plenty of cabinet space and a sink. Wooden deck and fenced in backyard with a storage shed. 2 car garage around front. This nice home will not be available for long. Schedule your tour today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Hillcrest Road have any available units?
222 Hillcrest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 Hillcrest Road have?
Some of 222 Hillcrest Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Hillcrest Road currently offering any rent specials?
222 Hillcrest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Hillcrest Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 Hillcrest Road is pet friendly.
Does 222 Hillcrest Road offer parking?
Yes, 222 Hillcrest Road offers parking.
Does 222 Hillcrest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Hillcrest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Hillcrest Road have a pool?
No, 222 Hillcrest Road does not have a pool.
Does 222 Hillcrest Road have accessible units?
No, 222 Hillcrest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Hillcrest Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Hillcrest Road does not have units with dishwashers.
