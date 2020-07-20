222 Hillcrest Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home is updated with granite counter tops and black appliances for a sleek look. There are two living areas and one includes a gas fireplace and direct access to the backyard. Formal dining area toward the front of the home. Master bedroom has 2 closets and an attached bathroom that includes a standing shower. Laundry room located in the garage with plenty of cabinet space and a sink. Wooden deck and fenced in backyard with a storage shed. 2 car garage around front.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.