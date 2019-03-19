15509 Ann Avenue

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet-friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This cute home has a long driveway for extra space when your first pull up to the home. The Home has nice vaulted ceilings in the living room and a beautiful bay window for extra light. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The basement is finished for extra space! The home has two car garage. The back yard has a chain link fence with several trees. Come check out this cute home today before its gone! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
