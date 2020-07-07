1105 Toulouse

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious townhouse with a garage, gas fireplace, and 2.5 bathrooms. Walk in closet in master bedroom. Washer and dryer hook-ups in upstairs bathroom.



Monthly rent does not include utilities. Applicants must have income of at least 3X monthly rent, and minimum credit score of 600. No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years. Small pets OK.



Building is well-managed by local management company. Call (816) 673-3000 for more info, or visit www.rentkansascity.com to apply.

Newer townhouse in a quiet community with respectful neighbors. The building is within walking distance of Hy-vee grocery store, Target, Chipotle, McDonald's, Starbucks, and dozens of other restaurants and stores. The unit has a cement patio with a privacy fence in the rear. Monthly rent includes lawn maintenance.