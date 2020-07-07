All apartments in Belton
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:29 PM

1105 Toulouse

1105 Toulouise Street · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Toulouise Street, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious townhouse with a garage, gas fireplace, and 2.5 bathrooms. Walk in closet in master bedroom. Washer and dryer hook-ups in upstairs bathroom.

Monthly rent does not include utilities. Applicants must have income of at least 3X monthly rent, and minimum credit score of 600. No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years. Small pets OK.

Building is well-managed by local management company. Call (816) 673-3000 for more info, or visit www.rentkansascity.com to apply.
Newer townhouse in a quiet community with respectful neighbors. The building is within walking distance of Hy-vee grocery store, Target, Chipotle, McDonald's, Starbucks, and dozens of other restaurants and stores. The unit has a cement patio with a privacy fence in the rear. Monthly rent includes lawn maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

