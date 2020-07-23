164 Apartments for rent in Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO with balconies

Apartment List
1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellefontaine
940 Lebon Dr.
940 Lebon Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
962 sqft
940 Lebon Dr. Available 08/01/20 Adorable 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home - The adorable 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has fresh paint and freshly redone hardwood throughout.

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Bellefontaine
10683 Foxpath Dr
10683 Foxpath Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1076 sqft
COMING SOONG! A lovely 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms cul-de-sac single family Ranch home with a total livable area of 1,076sq ft in a beautiful neighborhood. Spacious living room and family room with hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Bellefontaine Neighbors
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Spanish Lake
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
1 Bedroom
$515
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1430 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Glasgow Village
10210 Hobkirk
10210 Hobkirk Drive, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
934 sqft
Adorable 3 Bed, 1 Bath ranch with new laminate, bay window and fully fenced in backyard! - Check out this adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home located on a quiet street in St.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
11530 Criterion Ave.
11530 Criterion Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1305 sqft
4 bedroom home ready for you! - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with one car garage and fully fenced back yard! Newer flooring throughout most the home, gas stove top, electric hookup for a dryer, and tons of storage space in the

1 of 15

Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Hathaway Manor
11131 Pritchard Dr
11131 Pritchard Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1329 sqft
Beautifully maintained and rehabbed home. Everything is ready for you to move in. Large lot with fenced yard with a walk out and a covered porch out back. The interior is nicely updated to all the most modern amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Bellefontaine Neighbors
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$705
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
947 sqft
Conveniently located near Lindenwood University North Country Campus. Each unit offers breakfast bar and pantry, central heating, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer connections and large kitchen. On-site amenities include business center and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
47 Units Available
Wedgewood
Crossing at Northpointe
3144 Sunswept Park Dr, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$634
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$679
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
965 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Crossing at Northpointe staff! Call today to learn how.UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT. Welcome home to Crossing at Northpointe.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:30 AM
5 Units Available
Koeneman Place Apartments
2651 Eltarose Drive, St. Louis County, MO
1 Bedroom
$550
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
887 sqft
Koeneman Place Apartments is located right next to beautiful Koeneman Park and within walking distance of Buzz Westfall shopping center, a grocery store, and a bus stop, yet is nestled into a quiet corner of North County with little traffic and lots
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Ferguson
The Knolls Townhomes
3606 Pershall Rd, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various two- and three-bedroom apartments complete with walk-closets, central heat and air conditioning, vertical blinds, dishwashers, private patios and balconies, and more. Community amenities include carports, a swimming pool and access to major highways.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Nico Terrace
2155 Hecht Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$520
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
783 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is waived for the month of April. Go on line and apply NOW!*** Experience St.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
15 Units Available
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with a new fitness center, resort-style pool and manicured grounds. Located close to Eagle Springs Golf Course and shops and restaurants. Units have balconies and patios/gourmet kitchens and laundry rooms.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge
1457 Stonebury Ct, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$885
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1452 sqft
Welcome to Stonebridge Townhomes, an affordable community located in Florissant Missouri offering 1 and 3 bedroom townhomes.

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Burke City
195 Bascom Drive
195 Bascom Drive, Hazelwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1374 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Newly renovated; New flooring throughout the home; updated kitchen; two car garage; a large deck in the back.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Ferguson
6180 Emerald Avenue
6180 Emerald Avenue, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
720 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Parc Argonne Forest
3919 Rue De Renard
3919 Rue De Renard, Old Jamestown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2028 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Newly renovated; New flooring throughout the home; updated kitchen; two car garage; screened in back porch and finished basement.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Dellwood
309 N Schlueter Ave
309 North Schlueter Avenue, Dellwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$935
1469 sqft
Adorable 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1469 sqft home in St.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Jennings
8359 Eton Pl RVA-029
8359 Eton Pl, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$749
750 sqft
8359 Eton ~ Adorable Home in Jennings! - Our 2BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes an enclosed patio, open layout, off-street parking, eat-in kitchen, partially fenced yard, full basement and more! First month's rent plus security deposit

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Glasgow Village
10617 Glen Garry
10617 Glen Garry Road, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
6350 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch home!!! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch makes the ideal family home!!! This home offers central air, exceptional space with beautiful wood floors, a large living room & dining room, a partially finished basement

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
2048 Jenner Lane
2048 Jenner Lane, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1324 sqft
Dual Living Rooms, Master Suite, and Attached 2 Car Garage! - You wont want to miss out on this stunning 3 bed, 2 bath ranch located in Spanish Lake, MO! Tucked away on a quiet street, this charming home comes complete with a large fully fenced

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
12083 Garden Lane
12083 Garden Lane, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1374 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Split Level with Bonus Room and Fenced in Back Yard - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house on a quiet street. This is a large split level property with all bedrooms and one bath upstairs. Bonus finished family room and full bath in the basement.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
1010 Lakeview Dr.
1010 Lakeview Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$950
1078 sqft
4 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood East School District!!! - This adorable home features 4 bedrooms, 2 upstairs and 2 on the main floor, and 1 full bath on the main floor. The home has a spacious kitchen which has a new gas range and a new refrigerator.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Jennings
5714 Helen Avenue
5714 Helen Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1087 sqft
2 bed 1 bath home for rent in Jennings!! - Come see this beautiful two bedroom home. With over 1000 sq/ft of space this home features hardwood and ceramic tile throughout. Kitchen comes complete with a gas oven/range and a fridge.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Jennings
5625 Sunbury Avenue
5625 Sunbury Avenue, Country Club Hills, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
756 sqft
SECTION 8 Voucher Tenants take notice....Clean as a whistle 2 bedroom home on quiet street. Updates include new systems, flooring and paint. Enjoy your large in in kitchen and extra living space in the lower level.
City Guide for Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO

A little bit like Alphabet Soup, Bellefontaine Neighbors is the longest name of any incorporated place in the United States, with a whopping 22 letters.

Founded as part of the English settlement in the 1700s, Bellefontaine Neighbors has a rich history as an agricultural hotspot in the region. However, by the turn of the century in the early 1900s the town became more urbanized and industrialized. In 1950, Bellefontaine Neighbors became incorporated as a fourth-class city with a population of just under 800 people. Now, Bellefontaine Neighbors is a thriving small city located just a short drive from St. Louis with a population of 10,860 at the time of the 2010 Census. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bellefontaine Neighbors renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

